I think one sentence from the article sums it up.We haven't won a playoff game since 2000.If everything goes right for us we have as good of a chance as a handful of second tier teams, but let's look at it from an outsider perspective.Our QB situation is questionable. Our O-line situation is questionable. We have new OCs/playcaller. We have yet to show that we can run effectively, or stop the run.Hopefully all of those things get sorted out in a positive way, but until they are we aren't going to be considered a contender.