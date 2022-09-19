 Interesting ‘21 vs ‘22 offensive statistic | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Interesting ‘21 vs ‘22 offensive statistic

T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,825
Reaction score
4,131
Age
33
Location
New York
In 2021 Tua’s first TD pass over 20 yards happened November 21st vs the Jets. Was the Mack Hollins 65 yard snag.

As of yesterday, Tua has 3 TD passes over 40 yards 2 weeks into the season with a 1st time HC and new offensive staff.

Crazy that people (mostly outside of this board) were against firing Flores. The guy did legitimately nothing to help our offense in 3 seasons.

I haven’t seen our offense look this good since Marino was in his prime. I know it’s only been 2 weeks, but it’s certainly a breath of fresh air to see complementary football in Miami.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
9,281
Reaction score
14,064
Location
Allentown, Pa
There is room to grow yet.

The running game needs to a find a consistent rhythm. Doesn’t have to be 150 yards a game but you gotta get those 5-6 first downs a agme via the ground game.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
22,777
Reaction score
26,308
djphinfan said:
we havent put together a omplete game yet
Click to expand...

That’s kinda scary to thing considering we’re still winning. But this is what you want. The team to get better each game as the season goes along and playing their best ball towards the end of the season into the playoffs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom