Interesting ‘21 vs ‘22 offensive statistic

In 2021 Tua’s first TD pass over 20 yards happened November 21st vs the Jets. Was the Mack Hollins 65 yard snag.
As of yesterday, Tua has 3 TD passes over 40 yards 2 weeks into the season with a 1st time HC and new offensive staff.
Crazy that people (mostly outside of this board) were against firing Flores. The guy did legitimately nothing to help our offense in 3 seasons.
I haven’t seen our offense look this good since Marino was in his prime. I know it’s only been 2 weeks, but it’s certainly a breath of fresh air to see complementary football in Miami.
