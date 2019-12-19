Interesting article in USA about Grier's Drafting thus far

How the Dolphins have already resolved their biggest NFL draft issue The Miami Dolphins have been a team that hasn’t been able to make the most of the NFL Draft in recent memory. The skeptics of the Dolphins’ current plan will point to Miami’s barr…

"The skeptics of the Dolphins’ current plan will point to Miami’s barren roster as a sign that general manager Chris Grier isn’t qualified to run the Dolphins’ rebuild and that allowing him to make selections is a risky proposition.That’s nonsense. And here’s why. Because Grier, who has served as Miami’s general manager (although he technically worked under Mike Tannenbaum until January 2019) has actually done a nice job of drafting talent during his tenure. Yes, Grier was the general manager for the unfortunate selection of defensive end Charles Harris in the 1st-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. It was a misstep. A big one, too. Had Miami elected to go a different direction at the same position, Miami may be home to 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt.The Dolphins have added quality NFL players via the draft under Grier’s watch — his drafts have produced 2019 Pro Bowlers in OT Laremy Tunsil and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick. The fact that Miami is no longer in possession of both players isn’t really the point — because the Dolphins have seen an organizational shift to rebuild and upon hearing the trade price of Tunsil, Grier felt the additional picks were of greater value to the team than Tunsil. And of course Fitzpatrick didn’t buy in to Brian Flores’ defensive role. Could Miami have strong-armed the 2018 1st-round pick into staying? Sure. But a clean break for a pick that will probably fall around 20 in the 2020 NFL Draft order is a pretty darn good job from Grier when considering Miami’s trade market for Fitzpatrick was compromised by the reports of Fitzpatrick’s displeasure with his usage in Miami.Grier’s drafting has also added cornerback Xavien Howard, linebackers Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan to the mix on defense. Tight end Mike Gesicki is looking much more like the value Miami envisioned when they drafted him in the 2nd-round as he nears the end of his second season in Miami. WR/KR Jakeem Grant and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux were late-round steals for Miami back in 2016 and 2017 respectively, as well.But the real problem for the Dolphins during Grier’s tenure hasn’t been his picks. It’s been the lack of volume at the top of the NFL Draft. Chris Grier has made just 9 selections in the top-75 in the NFL Draft order over the course of four NFL Drafts.That’s a problem. Because, as logic would indicate, the more ammunition one has at the top of the draft order, the more likely the probabilities are going to swing to your favor and bear more fruit. Consider some of the other teams in the NFL and how much ammunition their decision makers have had in the NFL over the course of the past four drafts."