Interesting feedback from the Bolts - Herbert and HC presser

Key points... We have the most "pressure based" D in the league.
"Very well coached" (I know that's football cliché but it was
especially underlined)!
They felt they had to run the ball to have a chance – specifically to
NOT get blown up by our pressure. Other big point – we disguise
what we’re doing better than anyone.
So, as we have seen – the “system” Flo (and Boyer) is creating
is definitely rocking the world of opposing offenses!
Feedback on Tua = surprised by his accuracy.
