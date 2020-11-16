Interesting feedback from the Bolts - Herbert and HC presser

Key points... We have the most "pressure based" D in the league.
"Very well coached" (I know that's football cliché but it was
especially underlined)!

They felt they had to run the ball to have a chance – specifically to
NOT get blown up by our pressure. Other big point – we disguise
what we’re doing better than anyone.

So, as we have seen – the “system” Flo (and Boyer) is creating
is definitely rocking the world of opposing offenses!

Feedback on Tua = surprised by his accuracy.
 
zucca said:
The Chargers were pretty close to getting Tua. There were reports we were taking Herbert. They must have studied Tua. How the heck didn't they know how accurate he was?
It's "different" when it translates to the NFL. Seriously.

It's pretty "easy" to look all studly etc. in college if you're a notch above.

But its does seem Tua's mythical college accuracy is translating to the pros.

And the Pro DBs have seen a LOT better than your average college QB *star*

so they know the difference... When you've got something "special."
 
RENT said:
Looking forward to Chris Simms ... get more uncomfortable - actually not looking forward to Chris but rather Mike Francesca looking at Chris get uncomfortable
They will start singing the song soon enough!

Especially what we did on D today.

Reducing Herbert to a mortal "rookie."

The coaching on this team is making it's mark very clearly.
 
RENT said:
Looking forward to Chris Simms ... get more uncomfortable - actually not looking forward to Chris but rather Mike Francesca looking at Chris get uncomfortable
lol whenever Tua is brought up you can see veins popping out of Simms' head. He probably didn't get any sleep after seeing us beat his precious Justin and watching Burrow lose again.
 
The 2020 draft may go down in history as one of the greatest. Think about this: Tua, franchise QB who is already winning us games, Austin Jackson starting LT, Iggy, a great piece to develop at DB, Robert Hunt, he's already playing a bunch at RT and RG, Raekwon Davis, giant DT who's playing good ball for us, Brandon Jones, excellent pick the kid was all over the field yesterday, Solomon Kindly, big monster RG has started and played a lot, it rounds out with Stowbridge, who's in the rotation at DT and Malcolm Perry who made plays yesterday for our offence. What a brilliant draft, a bunch of high quality starters. This is the best I've felt about our FO in many a moon. I think Flo is behind the scenes helping with the draft. The only thing we didn't do was get a RB. When we picked Iggy, Clyde Edwards Helaire was on the board. I was screaming for him to be the pick!! 5 straight wins says we doing something right!
 
BSQ said:
The 2020 draft may go down in history as one of the greatest. Think about this: Tua, franchise QB who is already winning us games, Austin Jackson starting LT, Iggy, a great piece to develop at DB, Robert Hunt, he's already playing a bunch at RT and RG, Raekwon Davis, giant DT who's playing good ball for us, Brandon Jones, excellent pick the kid was all over the field yesterday, Solomon Kindly, big monster RG has started and played a lot, it rounds out with Stowbridge, who's in the rotation at DT and Malcolm Perry who made plays yesterday for our offence. What a brilliant draft, a bunch of high quality starters. This is the best I've felt about our FO in many a moon. I think Flo is behind the scenes helping with the draft. The only thing we didn't do was get a RB. When we picked Iggy, Clyde Edwards Helaire was on the board. I was screaming for him to be the pick!! 5 straight wins says we doing something right!
Don't forget the long snapper.
Seriously.
 
The defense for this team is the best I’ve seen in a long damn time. The disguises, the coverage, the turnovers, every player on that side of the ball is doing what they’re supposed to. Boyer and Flores are a match made in defensive heaven. They just need to figure out those running QBs.
 
That daym Grier has his fingerprints all over the re-building of this team. While I'm sure that the hires he brought on board to help with player personnel decisions helped, as does having a former scout as a head coach who knows what he's looking for specifically in a player, the credit has to go to the man we all love to hate. Chris Grier, the Sonny Weaver of our little show.
 
Rick Cartman said:
I was impressed with Herbert yesterday and think he will be franchise QB for the Chargers, but early returns indicate Grier and Flores got the pick right.
I wasn’t that impressed with Herbert tbh. He looked accurate at times then scatter shot other times, he missed a few wide open receivers. That INT killed that teams momentum, that’s how he was in College. Would like to see him grow out of those drive and momentum killing turnovers, it’s the reason they’ve lost some of those games.
 
