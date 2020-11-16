Interesting feedback from the Bolts - Herbert and HC presser

The 2020 draft may go down in history as one of the greatest. Think about this: Tua, franchise QB who is already winning us games, Austin Jackson starting LT, Iggy, a great piece to develop at DB, Robert Hunt, he's already playing a bunch at RT and RG, Raekwon Davis, giant DT who's playing good ball for us, Brandon Jones, excellent pick the kid was all over the field yesterday, Solomon Kindly, big monster RG has started and played a lot, it rounds out with Stowbridge, who's in the rotation at DT and Malcolm Perry who made plays yesterday for our offence. What a brilliant draft, a bunch of high quality starters. This is the best I've felt about our FO in many a moon. I think Flo is behind the scenes helping with the draft. The only thing we didn't do was get a RB. When we picked Iggy, Clyde Edwards Helaire was on the board. I was screaming for him to be the pick!! 5 straight wins says we doing something right!