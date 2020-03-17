Interesting info on a couple of contracts

9:45 a.m.: Here are the details on Kyle Van Noy’s Dolphins contract, as reported by multiple parties: four years, $51 million, including $30 million guaranteed and a $12 million signing bonus. The contract for the following season becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year, in March, in 2021 and 2022. He has a $500,000 annual incentive clause for making the Pro Bowl.
His base salaries over the next four seasons are $3 million, $12.5 million, $12.2 million and $11.1 million.
9:30 a.m.: The Houston Chronicle has the details of Byron Jones’ five-year, $82.5 million contract.
He will get $54.375 million guaranteed, including $15 million in the form of a signing bonus.
Jones’ annual salaries, per year: $11 million, $14 million, $14.375 million, $13.5 million, $12.425 million. He also has $1 million roster bonuses he can reach in 2023 and 2024.
Some back of the envelope math here suggests Jones’ cap number will be $14 million in 2020, $17 million in 2021 and $17.4 million in 2022. The Dolphins could move on from Jones after that third year with just a $6 million cap hit.
In other words, a responsible, largely pay-as-you-go deal.
