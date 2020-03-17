Interesting info on a couple of contracts

9:45 a.m.: Here are the details on Kyle Van Noy’s Dolphins contract, as reported by multiple parties: four years, $51 million, including $30 million guaranteed and a $12 million signing bonus. The contract for the following season becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year, in March, in 2021 and 2022. He has a $500,000 annual incentive clause for making the Pro Bowl.

His base salaries over the next four seasons are $3 million, $12.5 million, $12.2 million and $11.1 million.

9:30 a.m.: The Houston Chronicle has the details of Byron Jones’ five-year, $82.5 million contract.

He will get $54.375 million guaranteed, including $15 million in the form of a signing bonus.

Jones’ annual salaries, per year: $11 million, $14 million, $14.375 million, $13.5 million, $12.425 million. He also has $1 million roster bonuses he can reach in 2023 and 2024.

Some back of the envelope math here suggests Jones’ cap number will be $14 million in 2020, $17 million in 2021 and $17.4 million in 2022. The Dolphins could move on from Jones after that third year with just a $6 million cap hit.

In other words, a responsible, largely pay-as-you-go deal.


Smart business as long as we don’t restructure these deals to free up cap space. Basically can get out of these deals once these players get over 30 if need be
 
So the way the contracts are designed we should have south money left over to bring in someone who can start in the interior of the o line. That's still a huge weakness.
 
