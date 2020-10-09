Interesting Pic: For those of us who remember 1983

So, I followed the tweet about Austin Jackson's injury, and then scrolled down, and saw a mention as to the anniversary of Marino's first start. And there's a picture of Duper and Marino. But look to the left: Any body remember who that is, wearing number 20?(answer under pic)

Ej0G-7WU4AIeN1E.jpg
For those of us around at the time, That is David Overstreet, who we drafted high, didn't play for us, came back, and then had a bad car accident in the offseason after 1983 and died.
This picture struck me, as there was a thread not long ago about What if moments, and his name came up in reference to Marino's only Super Bowl.
We had no running game, and part of the reason was we lost Andra Franklin to injury in Week 2 of 1984, and lost Overstreet in that car wreck in the offseason.
That picture of him really caught me, as there aren't many photos of him around.
 
Lots of bad luck for Miami around that time period. Still think the 1984 team wins most super bowl entrants from that era.
 
Overstreet was only a couple of years before me. He’s one of the best high school football players in Texas history. Texas football is different for those that know. I played high school football in Texas for Bay City right as Overstreet was moving on to Oklahoma.

Incredible what he did in high school. I remember it like yesterday. Numbingly tragic what happened to him. I believe Lovie Smith was a teammate of his up there. They won a lot of championships back in them days.
 
So, I followed the tweet about Austin Jackson's injury, and then scrolled down, and saw a mention as to the anniversary of Marino's first start. And there's a picture of Duper and Marino. But look to the left: Any body remember who that is, wearing number 20?(answer under pic)

View attachment 56323
For those of us around at the time, That is David Overstreet, who we drafted high, didn't play for us, came back, and then had a bad car accident in the offseason after 1983 and died.
This picture struck me, as there was a thread not long ago about What if moments, and his name came up in reference to Marino's only Super Bowl.
We had no running game, and part of the reason was we lost Andra Franklin to injury in Week 2 of 1984, and lost Overstreet in that car wreck in the offseason.
That picture of him really caught me, as there aren't many photos of him around.
Thanks for sharing this @Bopkin02 !

David Overstreet was a very good player and a game-changer for Miami. When he went to the CFL I didn't know what kind of a loss it really was for us, but when he came to the NFL he was immediately a star--eye-poppingly good. Many players have elite speed and good quickness, but most don't really have the vision and mind to pick the right lanes and set up the defender to miss like David Overstreet. Chunk yardage was almost a given with him around. Shocked at how good he was when he arrived ... and even more shocked to learn he died suddenly. I was young and had not seen someone that young die before, so it effected me a great deal.

Thank you for the time you gave us David, and rest in peace.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
2,507
Reaction score
3,390
That was a rough time... we lost several players. Rusty Chambers was already a star as was Larry Gordon who died of a heart attack in Phoenix.
 
