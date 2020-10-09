Interesting Pic: For those of us who remember 1983

So, I followed the tweet about Austin Jackson's injury, and then scrolled down, and saw a mention as to the anniversary of Marino's first start. And there's a picture of Duper and Marino. But look to the left: Any body remember who that is, wearing number 20?(answer under pic)For those of us around at the time, That is David Overstreet, who we drafted high, didn't play for us, came back, and then had a bad car accident in the offseason after 1983 and died.This picture struck me, as there was a thread not long ago about What if moments, and his name came up in reference to Marino's only Super Bowl.We had no running game, and part of the reason was we lost Andra Franklin to injury in Week 2 of 1984, and lost Overstreet in that car wreck in the offseason.That picture of him really caught me, as there aren't many photos of him around.