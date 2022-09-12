Interesting stat from yesterday's game

Durango2020
I was looking at box score stats and the NE defense had 0 PDs (Pass Deflections), I checked all other teams box scores and no other defense had 0 Pds (although a couple had 1).
I was thinking this shows that Tua is placing the ball effectively away from the defenders and our receivers having better separation this year is helping out here.
I wanted to see what others think of this and how significant it is?
