Interesting stat from yesterday's game

Durango2020

Durango2020

I was looking at box score stats and the NE defense had 0 PDs (Pass Deflections), I checked all other teams box scores and no other defense had 0 Pds (although a couple had 1).
I was thinking this shows that Tua is placing the ball effectively away from the defenders and our receivers having better separation this year is helping out here.

I wanted to see what others think of this and how significant it is?
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

It's a good stat. We had a lot of check downs and short passes which helps, but you still have to make the right decision. Hill also saved one.

Still, good stat for a game.

Though I feel like I remember a PD on a near INT but whatever I may be wrong.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

Specially seeing that NE always prides itself on playing soundly in the secondary. MM looked like a veteran coach out there making calls against the GOAT cheater BB. It looked like he was calling the plays on offense... can anyone confirm?
 
