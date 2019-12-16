Interesting stat worth rooting for! (Devante Parker)

Swollcolb said: Parker only needs 50 receiving yards and 2 TD catches to reach 1000 yards and 10 TDs in a season. Only Mark Duper, Mark Clayton and Chris Chambers have ever done that for Miami (as far as I could find, let me know if I missed someone). Pretty crazy achievement especially for Devante on a team this bad Click to expand...

Really rooting for Parker. Out of all the players this year, even with Fitzpatrick, he has been the one glowing beacon that gives me hope with the team and its future. I'll be honest, I thought that he was toast, not from a lack of talent standpoint, but due to just being unlucky and not being able to stay on the field. I also think that a lack of maturity played a part, as he was slowly feeling his way out as a professional athlete.Our boy grew up this year! Plus, it helps that I have him on my fantasy team and he just won me a bunch of money after his performance against the Giants. If he didn't suit up and play, I would have lost. I'll never forgot that turn of fortune, and getting out of concussion protocol to ball out (yet again) in a losing effort.This is the first time that I bought a Dolphins jersey in 25 years, but I pulled the trigger and will now wear #11 with pride and a smile on my face. It will hold a special slice of nostalgia in the years ahead, both with the fantasy outcome and how this was the year that the light bulb finally turned on for him. I was really happy we rewarded him with that contract, as he loves being here.Happy Holidays everyone, and be safe!