Interesting that all the blame is placed on Tua, where was this touted defense for the first half of the season???

3rdandinches said: If this defense, which was touted as great before the season started played like they did the last half of the season we win the division hands down. But instead most of the blame is going towards Tua. I can't get on board with blaming Tua when there's no run game, Fuller never showed up, Parker spent most of his time watching games, the oline is the worst in the league and our defense decided to take the first half of the season off! By all of that it's a miracle Tua had the success he did. I hope we are smart enough to improve the Oline through FA's and surround Tua with some actual talent on the field.

Jimi said: They literally were playing an entirely different scheme the first half of the season. That's on the coaches.

One thing you notice about Flores is he doesn't like to take risk if it means putting the game at risk. For example, you really see this a lot on offense with Tua. Once Miami has a lead the team often goes conservative and then once the opponent finally scores they open things up a little more and Tua engineers a responding scoring drive. Then Miami returns to conservative again. Earlier in the season when Miami had Brissett at qb it felt like Flores had the defense playing conservative and didn't want to risk some of the blitzing and zero coverage looks to avoid mistakes that might have then required Brissett and the offense to make up for. It wasn't until the season seemed all but lost that the Flores said what do we have to lose and became ultra agressive on defense.