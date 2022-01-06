Interesting that all the blame is placed on Tua, where was this touted defense for the first half of the season???

3rdandinches
If this defense, which was touted as great before the season started played like they did the last half of the season we win the division hands down. But instead most of the blame is going towards Tua. I can't get on board with blaming Tua when there's no run game, Fuller never showed up, Parker spent most of his time watching games, the oline is the worst in the league and our defense decided to take the first half of the season off! By all of that it's a miracle Tua had the success he did. I hope we are smart enough to improve the Oline through FA's and surround Tua with some actual talent on the field.