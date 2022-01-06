 Interesting that all the blame is placed on Tua, where was this touted defense for the first half of the season??? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Interesting that all the blame is placed on Tua, where was this touted defense for the first half of the season???

3rdandinches

If this defense, which was touted as great before the season started played like they did the last half of the season we win the division hands down. But instead most of the blame is going towards Tua. I can't get on board with blaming Tua when there's no run game, Fuller never showed up, Parker spent most of his time watching games, the oline is the worst in the league and our defense decided to take the first half of the season off! By all of that it's a miracle Tua had the success he did. I hope we are smart enough to improve the Oline through FA's and surround Tua with some actual talent on the field.
 
dreamblk

Same solid points but half the Fan base are not thinking clearly. I think the Dolphins front office realizes now that Tua is not the problem.
 
3rdandinches

Jimi said:
They literally were playing an entirely different scheme the first half of the season. That’s on the coaches.
Yes and hopefully they learnt a tough lesson and have a better understanding of what needs to be done for next season. I have no problems understanding coaches continuously learn and need to get better similar to players.
 
gregorygrant83

3rdandinches said:
If this defense, which was touted as great before the season started played like they did the last half of the season we win the division hands down. But instead most of the blame is going towards Tua. I can't get on board with blaming Tua when there's no run game, Fuller never showed up, Parker spent most of his time watching games, the oline is the worst in the league and our defense decided to take the first half of the season off! By all of that it's a miracle Tua had the success he did. I hope we are smart enough to improve the Oline through FA's and surround Tua with some actual talent on the field.
Jimi said:
They literally were playing an entirely different scheme the first half of the season. That’s on the coaches.
One thing you notice about Flores is he doesn't like to take risk if it means putting the game at risk. For example, you really see this a lot on offense with Tua. Once Miami has a lead the team often goes conservative and then once the opponent finally scores they open things up a little more and Tua engineers a responding scoring drive. Then Miami returns to conservative again. Earlier in the season when Miami had Brissett at qb it felt like Flores had the defense playing conservative and didn't want to risk some of the blitzing and zero coverage looks to avoid mistakes that might have then required Brissett and the offense to make up for. It wasn't until the season seemed all but lost that the Flores said what do we have to lose and became ultra agressive on defense.
 
Jimi

Jimi

gregorygrant83 said:
One thing you notice about Flores is he doesn't like to take risk if it means putting the game at risk. For example, you really see this a lot on offense with Tua. Once Miami has a lead the team often goes conservative and then once the opponent finally scores they open things up a little more and Tua engineers a responding scoring drive. Then Miami returns to conservative again. Earlier in the season when Miami had Brissett at qb it felt like Flores had the defense playing conservative and didn't want to risk some of the blitzing and zero coverage looks to avoid mistakes that might have then required Brissett and the offense to make up for. It wasn't until the season seemed all but lost that the Flores said what do we have to lose and became ultra agressive on defense.
Yah, his conservative style is definitely becoming more and more of an issue.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

COACHING:

Coaching and scheme are to blame for the first half the season for the defensive performance.

Coaching and scheme are to blame for the entire year for the O-line leading to a poor running game and pedestrian passing game. How can all the lineman but one regress???

Special Teams: regressed? Why? Not sure but I'm sure coaching had something to do with it.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

claytonduper said:
COACHING:

Coaching and scheme are to blame for the first half the season for the defensive performance.

Coaching and scheme are to blame for the entire year for the O-line leading to a poor running game and pedestrian passing game. How can all the lineman but one regress???

Special Teams: regressed? Why? Not sure but I'm sure coaching had something to do with it.
That's a key point. The D regressed early until MIA went back to what worked. OL regressed A LOT. ST regressed. More penalties. I'm not going to defend any player/unit as ALL-PRO under good coaching, but, OTOH, it's unrealistic to call any player/unit bad based solely on on-field production
 
GrieseMarinoTua

The blame game. They all underperformed at some stage through the season including coaches, didn’t they?
 
bane

bane

honestly no matter what the scheme this defense is good but not great. We fans over rate it. It dominates bad defenses but against good qbs it really falls off.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

bane said:
honestly no matter what the scheme this defense is good but not great. We fans over rate it. It dominates bad defenses but against good qbs it really falls off.
Frustrated Ryan Gosling GIF
 
bane

bane

DPhinz_DPhinz said:
Frustrated Ryan Gosling GIF
sorry you don't like the truth. If you think this defense is elite just cause it beat ian book and glennon then you will continue to be fooled. I knew we would get run over by the titans. We are not physical. I knew exactly how they would do that. You probably were thinking we would just blitz tannehill and be fine. Need a middle linebacker and a pass rusher that just beats his man without any help. Then we will be elite
 
