Interesting Van Noy Nugget Discussed on Dolphins in Depth...

So I just finished listening to Armando and Adam Beasley on Dolphins in Depth and found this very interesting. The topic of Kyle Van Noy came up and this is what was basically said...



They said that not a lot of people inside the Fins locker room are going to miss Van Noy. This is a big reason why he was one and done. They said he was a great leader in his own opinion apparently. Even going back to NE, he was a bit of a handful and wasn't always a team player. They questioned how Flores didn't know this when they gave him the big contract a year ago.