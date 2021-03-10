 Interesting Van Noy Nugget Discussed on Dolphins in Depth... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Interesting Van Noy Nugget Discussed on Dolphins in Depth...

yolli71

yolli71

So I just finished listening to Armando and Adam Beasley on Dolphins in Depth and found this very interesting. The topic of Kyle Van Noy came up and this is what was basically said...

They said that not a lot of people inside the Fins locker room are going to miss Van Noy. This is a big reason why he was one and done. They said he was a great leader in his own opinion apparently. Even going back to NE, he was a bit of a handful and wasn't always a team player. They questioned how Flores didn't know this when they gave him the big contract a year ago.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Armando isn't someone I would consider reliable in terms of his sources.
 
Geordie

Geordie

These journos lost a lot of their credibility during the last few years, not buying anything they are selling, even if it fits a narrative we would like to see play out.
 
Crump

Crump

wrestlemania viii wrestling GIF by WWE


in the famous words of Owen Hart "I am not a nugget!"

and Van Noy seemed like he could be kind of douchey. I wouldnt question is masculinity face to face, but it seemed a little off too
 
fin415

fin415

Of course Flores knew this. The question was: why did he think it was a worth while risk? Did he think that KVN had matured, that he and his coaches could manage the issue, or that the issue was overblown and then changed his mind after seeing the impact on the youngest team in the league?

Also, the real question is: why the f*** do we care? We pickup a player, hoping that he would be a piece for a couple of years, and only got 1. Looking at the contract, that was clearly a consideration. Why are we still even talking about this crap?
 
