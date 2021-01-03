I know everybody is disappointed. I am too. But I just don't want to talk about the game or talk about Tua or talk about anything football related since it seems like we're headed into the offseason. And this is going to be a long I promise you. So let's bring some positivity in here.



I know we have a great fanbase in this forum. And I know for sure, that there are a lot of international fans such as myself. Where are all the international Dolphins Fans coming from.



Participate in the poll and add a commentary from which country exactly you're coming from. Maybe some people from the same coubtry can get in touch and some friendship may start here. Of course I added the North America as well, so that everybody can participate in the poll. Maybe you could add a commentary with the state you live in when your from the United States.



I'm coming from Switzerland in the middle of Europe by the way.



Let's spread some positivity in here.