Where are you coming from?

  • North America

    Votes: 5 41.7%

  • Europe

    Votes: 4 33.3%

  • South America

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Asia

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Oceania

    Votes: 2 16.7%

  • Africa

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    12
I know everybody is disappointed. I am too. But I just don't want to talk about the game or talk about Tua or talk about anything football related since it seems like we're headed into the offseason. And this is going to be a long I promise you. So let's bring some positivity in here.

I know we have a great fanbase in this forum. And I know for sure, that there are a lot of international fans such as myself. Where are all the international Dolphins Fans coming from.

Participate in the poll and add a commentary from which country exactly you're coming from. Maybe some people from the same coubtry can get in touch and some friendship may start here. Of course I added the North America as well, so that everybody can participate in the poll. Maybe you could add a commentary with the state you live in when your from the United States.

I'm coming from Switzerland in the middle of Europe by the way.

Let's spread some positivity in here.
 
Aussie born and bred.
First game I ever saw was SB VII, now there was a positive.
Hope to see at least one more SB win in my time.

Fins Up.
 
Born and raised in Massachusetts. Diehard Fins fan since 1983. Living in Madrid-Spain since 2003.
 
