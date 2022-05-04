 International games. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

International games.

We aren't paying the Dolphins vs Texans in like Syria or Afghanistan given the current connection both teams have and the love for our teams in the media?

Vikings vs Saints London
Giants vs Packers London
Broncos vs Jaguars London
Seattle vs Bucs Germany?
49ers vs Germany (oh wait stuck there) Cardinals Mexico

NFL announces five games for 2022 International Series

The NFL announced the matchups for the five regular-season games of the 2022 International Series, including a Seahawks-Buccaneers contest on Nov. 13 at 9:30 am. ET at Allianz Arena -- home of FC Bayern Munich -- which marks the league's first regular-sea
