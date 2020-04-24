Intro to Brandon Jones DB: Round 3

Hoot
Pick Analysis
BRANDON JONES
Round 3 • Pick 6 (70)
Jones is an instinctive free safety with a high IQ and excellent communication skills. He can play in the slot and possesses the positional versatility that Brian Flores covets in his defensive backs.
Highlights 3 Year Starter
Combine Interview
Sit Down Interview
Highlights 2019 Season
