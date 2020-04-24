Intro to Brandon Jones DB: Round 3

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
871
Reaction score
967
Location
Nebraska
Pick Analysis
BRANDON JONES
Round 3 • Pick 6 (70)
Jones is an instinctive free safety with a high IQ and excellent communication skills. He can play in the slot and possesses the positional versatility that Brian Flores covets in his defensive backs.


Highlights 3 Year Starter



Combine Interview


Sit Down Interview



Highlights 2019 Season

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom