Intro to Jason Snowbridge DE: RD 5

Hoot

Hoot

Pick Analysis
JASON SNOWBRIDGE
Round 5 • Pick 9 (154)

Strowbridge will give opponents a physical challenge with good length, toughness and hand usage at the point of attack, but he lacks the suddenness and short-area directional change to be a consistent disruptor. While he's not a plus pass rusher, he definitely flashed at the Senior Bowl and has upside as a reduced rusher in an even front on passing downs. He will need to drop the pad level to improve as an edge-setter, but he appears to offer the necessary physical tools and demeanor to become a rotational 3-4 five-technique or 4-3 base end with eventual-starter potential.


Highlights 2019



Interview: Senior Bowl



Highlights 2018



Interview: Where He Sees Himself Playing

 
silverfin

silverfin

Major steal.

Kid is juiced up. I am not kidding he's better than our second round DT.
 
andyahs

andyahs

CBS

Jason Strowbridge DL, UNC
Height: 6-4, Weight: 275
Legitimately versatile trench player with flashes of heavy, effective hands. But not a master beating blockers that way. Width and length to set a strong edge. Active run defender. (Chris Trapasso)
C+
 
silverfin

silverfin

Watch the first step. He pops off the line. Knows how to use his hands as well as anyone as well.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Running theory amongst tv talking heads is Strowbridge was miscast as DT at North Carolina. They feel he'll have a better pro career as a DE.
 
