Intro to Jevon Holland S: RD 2a

Hoot
Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2005
- Messages
- 1,035
- Reaction score
- 1,364
- Location
- Nebraska
STATS:
6'1" 207 lbs
4.46 40yd dash
10'6" Broad Jump
35.5" Vertical Jump
9 INTs @ Oregon
"The Dolphins were looking for an intelligent safety who could eventually replace Bobby McCain. He needed to be able to play center field and defend slot receivers. That's Jevon Holland." -Omar
"Jevon Holland was deployed in a number of roles in #Oregon 's 3-3-5 defense during his two seasons on campus, playing predominantly as a free safety in 2018 before moving to the slot defender position in 2019." -Mike Tannenbaum
"Dolphins taking Oregon S Jevon Holland here at 36. First safety off the board. Ideal fit for Brian Flores’ defense. Can play deep safety and man-to-man out of the slot." -Cameron Wolfe
Last edited: