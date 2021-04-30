 Intro to Jevon Holland S: RD 2a | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Intro to Jevon Holland S: RD 2a

Hoot

Hoot

STATS:
6'1" 207 lbs
4.46 40yd dash
10'6" Broad Jump
35.5" Vertical Jump
9 INTs @ Oregon

"The Dolphins were looking for an intelligent safety who could eventually replace Bobby McCain. He needed to be able to play center field and defend slot receivers. That's Jevon Holland." -Omar


"Jevon Holland was deployed in a number of roles in #Oregon 's 3-3-5 defense during his two seasons on campus, playing predominantly as a free safety in 2018 before moving to the slot defender position in 2019." -Mike Tannenbaum


"Dolphins taking Oregon S Jevon Holland here at 36. First safety off the board. Ideal fit for Brian Flores’ defense. Can play deep safety and man-to-man out of the slot." -Cameron Wolfe
 
Last edited:
Excellent safety prospect 1 or 1A with Moehrig.He has the ball skills of a CB.Very good in the slot so they can use him all over the formation.

Gives the team a strong pair of young safeties with Jones drafted last year.

I would have gone Jenkins but Holland can play.
 
Ugh... there goes that popular Chris what in the eff pick. I hope he's good but we need OFFENSE
 
Hmm. Would of liked Jenkins too but hey if this keeps McCain on the bench...
 
Man I’m having a great draft. This is another one of my guys that I’ve been talking about. Personally I think he’s the best Safety in the draft and obviously Miami agrees. He’s a ball hawk and another player with great athleticism. Athleticism is obviously the key trait for us in this draft. We are absolutely rolling. Love this pick.
 
We do need a real safety. Why is this pick a surprise? Better S available?
 
Freaking Denver. I think Miami was going to take the RB. Every time Grier's pick gets taken before he picks, which happens often, he gets taken by surprise
 
Sherif said:
Freaking Denver. I think Miami was going to take the RB. Every time Grier's pick gets taken before he picks, which happens often, he gets taken by surprise
Don’t know if that’s what happened here but it definitely happened a couple times last year where he got sniped.
 
