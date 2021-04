Intro to Jevon Holland S: RD 2a

STATS:6'1" 207 lbs4.46 40yd dash10'6" Broad Jump35.5" Vertical Jump9 INTs @ Oregon"The Dolphins were looking for an intelligent safety who could eventually replace Bobby McCain. He needed to be able to play center field and defend slot receivers. That's Jevon Holland." -Omar"Jevon Holland was deployed in a number of roles in #Oregon 's 3-3-5 defense during his two seasons on campus, playing predominantly as a free safety in 2018 before moving to the slot defender position in 2019." -Mike Tannenbaum"Dolphins taking Oregon S Jevon Holland here at 36. First safety off the board. Ideal fit for Brian Flores’ defense. Can play deep safety and man-to-man out of the slot." -Cameron Wolfe