Intro to Malcolm Perry WR/QB: RD 7

He was listed as a WR on the draft board, but I'm with you. I think Flores might be thinking the same thing. We might see some of that QB experience at times. Pretty versatile guy to throw in there with Tua.

navy pretty much ran triple option all game and ran it. He played “qb” in that roll but mostly either kept it or pitched it. Rushed for over 2k yards. Caught a few passes his sophomore and junior year but out of qb/rb/wr he was probably at the least. He certainly has the ability to play wideout but see him more as a triple option/wildcat guy. We were smart bringing the wildcat in during 2008 season but we did it wrong. Having a guy more suited for throwing or being a danger when lined out wide instead of a useless qb standing there will be way more effective. Expect a heavy dose ofPerry in the red zone being a do it all guy. Will be fun seeing some trick plays with Perry/Wilson/Grant/Breida