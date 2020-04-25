Intro to Malcolm Perry WR/QB: RD 7

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
891
Reaction score
1,009
Location
Nebraska
Pick Analysis
MALCOLM PERRY
Round 7 • Pick 32 (246)

When a prospect starts off with traits like tough, smart and highly competitive, they are off to a very good start with important intangibles. While Perry checks those boxes, he's undersized, moving to a new position, and lacks explosive twitch as a route-runner to uncover in short spaces. With play-callers becoming more creative, Perry's production in option packages could open a lane for him as offenses love to create additional game-planning duties for defensive coordinators.


Shiftiest Player in College Football



Interview with Perry while he is QB for Navy 2020



News: From Navy to the NFL


Highlights 2019

 
Ive coached against a few NFL players, but this kid was by far the best athlete Ive ever coached against. He was their everything. Even when we were sound he figured out away to make things happen. Hope he finds a position and sticks
 
Another obvious high character guy.
 
This might sound weird but aside from Tua this might be my favorite pick. After the success of Taysom hill, we are going to see more guys like him and Perry fits that mold. Meet our new secret weapon boys.
 
I didn’t realize this was their QB at first. He almost single handedly upset Michigan in the Big House last year. Wow, what a good get for our last pick of the draft!
 
MARINO1384 said:
This might sound weird but aside from Tua this might be my favorite pick. After the success of Taysom hill, we are going to see more guys like him and Perry fits that mold. Meet our new secret weapon boys.
Click to expand...
He was listed as a WR on the draft board, but I'm with you. I think Flores might be thinking the same thing. We might see some of that QB experience at times. Pretty versatile guy to throw in there with Tua.
 
Hoot said:
He was listed as a WR on the draft board, but I'm with you. I think Flores might be thinking the same thing. We might see some of that QB experience at times. Pretty versatile guy to throw in there with Tua.
Click to expand...
navy pretty much ran triple option all game and ran it. He played “qb” in that roll but mostly either kept it or pitched it. Rushed for over 2k yards. Caught a few passes his sophomore and junior year but out of qb/rb/wr he was probably at the least. He certainly has the ability to play wideout but see him more as a triple option/wildcat guy. We were smart bringing the wildcat in during 2008 season but we did it wrong. Having a guy more suited for throwing or being a danger when lined out wide instead of a useless qb standing there will be way more effective. Expect a heavy dose ofPerry in the red zone being a do it all guy. Will be fun seeing some trick plays with Perry/Wilson/Grant/Breida
 
MARINO1384 said:
navy pretty much ran triple option all game and ran it. He played “qb” in that roll but mostly either kept it or pitched it. Rushed for over 2k yards. Caught a few passes his sophomore and junior year but out of qb/rb/wr he was probably at the least. He certainly has the ability to play wideout but see him more as a triple option/wildcat guy. We were smart bringing the wildcat in during 2008 season but we did it wrong. Having a guy more suited for throwing or being a danger when lined out wide instead of a useless qb standing there will be way more effective. Expect a heavy dose ofPerry in the red zone being a do it all guy. Will be fun seeing some trick plays with Perry/Wilson/Grant/Breida
Click to expand...
That's a good point. Navy has been running that triple option for a long time. 7th rounders are always a long shot to make the team, but this one feels different. He isn't a great WR. He isn't a great RB or QB. But, he can be exactly what you need in certain spots.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
7,772
Reaction score
13,406
wow! gadget galore!

He's now formally known a GG!

Seriously -- some impressive video in there...

Thanks!
 
