Intro to Malcolm Perry WR/QB: RD 7

Pick Analysis
MALCOLM PERRY
Round 7 • Pick 32 (246)
When a prospect starts off with traits like tough, smart and highly competitive, they are off to a very good start with important intangibles. While Perry checks those boxes, he's undersized, moving to a new position, and lacks explosive twitch as a route-runner to uncover in short spaces. With play-callers becoming more creative, Perry's production in option packages could open a lane for him as offenses love to create additional game-planning duties for defensive coordinators.
Shiftiest Player in College Football
Interview with Perry while he is QB for Navy 2020
News: From Navy to the NFL
Highlights 2019
