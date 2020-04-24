Intro to Raekwon Davis DT: RD 2

Hoot
Pick Analysis
RAEKWON DAVIS
Round 2 • Pick 24 (56
The Dolphins get a monstrous interior defender with outstanding run-stopping ability. He moves well for his size and flashes disruptive skills at the point of attack. He posted sack production in 2017 (8.5 sacks) but hasn't been an effective pass rusher over the past two seasons.
Career Highlights
Pre-Draft Workouts
More Highlights
Interview at the Combine
