Intro to Raekwon Davis DT: RD 2

Pick Analysis
RAEKWON DAVIS
Round 2 • Pick 24 (56
The Dolphins get a monstrous interior defender with outstanding run-stopping ability. He moves well for his size and flashes disruptive skills at the point of attack. He posted sack production in 2017 (8.5 sacks) but hasn't been an effective pass rusher over the past two seasons.


Another stout lineman, building it from inside out. Not BPA imo, but I agree with the philosophy.
 
Underwhelmed again

You need DTs who can push the pocket. Why do you think Aaron Donald is so good? You use high picks on guys with juice. Guys like Davon Hamilton, for example.

Davis is what he is. In simple terms, he's a run clogger. He has a use in that he will occupy blocks. But again we pass on superior talent to reach.

At least Flores seemed pumped.
 
I think we will build around Tua next year (weapons). Im also calling now that our first round pick next year will be the Smith WR kid from Bama.

This year is about building culture.



This year is about building culture.
 
Our DT who pushes the pocket are Wilkins and Godchaux - we need to package guys like Davis with them.

That's what makes it a "scheme fit"

That's what makes it a "scheme fit"
 
Overview
Rugged and powerful with elite physical traits, Davis has the ability to impose his will on opponents and dominate at the point of attack. He plays long and strong with rare leverage for a taller player and holds positioning against double teams for linebackers to flow freely. He was all over the backfield in 2017, but hasn't made nearly as many plays -- against the run or pass -- since then. Despite possessing unique traits and the potential to dominate, his upside could be a moving target based upon maturity level and continued growth as a rusher. He should be a first-round pick who can come in and start right away for an odd or even front defense.

This sucks. If we were going away from a position of need, we needed a special talent. We would've been MUCH better off doubling down on 2nd rnd offensive linemen.
Who, on our team, is this guy going to be better than? Are we saying that we wasted our 2019 pick? Is Wilkins garbage? I thought the other 3-technique guy we had was good, too. I guess not. We used a 2nd-round pick for 'depth' only? WTF?
 
