Intro to Solomon Kindley OG: RD 4

Pick Analysis

SOLOMON KINDLEY

Round 4 • Pick 5 (111)

The Dolphins trotted out an offensive line that allowed NFL worsts in both run stuff rate and pressure rate last year. They continue to build up a wall for their offense with the massive Kindley. He may be a year away, but he adds some "dog" to that line. --Mark Dulgerian







