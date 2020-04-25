Intro to Solomon Kindley OG: RD 4

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
873
Reaction score
989
Location
Nebraska
Pick Analysis
SOLOMON KINDLEY
Round 4 • Pick 5 (111)
The Dolphins trotted out an offensive line that allowed NFL worsts in both run stuff rate and pressure rate last year. They continue to build up a wall for their offense with the massive Kindley. He may be a year away, but he adds some "dog" to that line. --Mark Dulgerian



Combine Interview: You're Not Gonna Beat Him Out



News Interview



Georgie OLine vs LSU 2019: Kindley #66


Post Game Interview: Talking about winning at home (Florida native)

 
Buddy

Buddy

Right Wing Nut Job
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 26, 2004
Messages
17,143
Reaction score
6,484
Location
Nashville, TN
I want to go have a beer and some wings with this kid. What a great personality and outlook on life. His manners are impeccable too, as he said his mom raised him right! I'm so excited to have him on the Fins and wish him a ton of success.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom