Intro to Solomon Kindley OG: RD 4

Pick Analysis
SOLOMON KINDLEY
Round 4 • Pick 5 (111)
The Dolphins trotted out an offensive line that allowed NFL worsts in both run stuff rate and pressure rate last year. They continue to build up a wall for their offense with the massive Kindley. He may be a year away, but he adds some "dog" to that line. --Mark Dulgerian
Combine Interview: You're Not Gonna Beat Him Out
News Interview
Georgie OLine vs LSU 2019: Kindley #66
Post Game Interview: Talking about winning at home (Florida native)
