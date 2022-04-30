Intro to WR Erik Ezukanma: RD 4 PICK

Erik Ezukanma (WR: Texas Tech)

6'2" 210 lbs

40 Yd Dash: 4.55



2021 STATISTICS

11 G, 48 REC, 705 REC YDS, 4 REC TDs, 10 RUSH ATT, 138 RUSH YDS, 2 RUSH TDS





"Ezukanma has a stellar size/length/athleticism combination. With his traits, he can truly be a three-level threat at the next level. His size is what stands out first. At 6’2″, 209 pounds, the Texas Tech WR has great range and density. He also has elite length, with arms that measured 33.5″ at the Combine. Beyond his size, Ezukanma is an impressive athlete, and by extension, a tremendous run-after-catch threat. The Texas Tech WR has great lateral agility and elusiveness for his size. Furthermore, he owns superb explosiveness both off the line and in open space."



"The Texas Tech WR never broke 50 catches or 750 yards in a season. He doesn’t have the elite production profile that so many flock to at the top of the WR board. But on the tape, one could argue Ezukanma has just as much talent."



"Ezukanma is electric with the ball in his hands and in the air. That voracity as a playmaker in all three ranges, combined with his elite physical makeup, grants him an astronomical ceiling."















