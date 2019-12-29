Iowa QB Stanley

So I am not advocating this guy be our QB selection-

But I am wondering what guys who scout think about him. I saw 3-4 Iowa games this year and to me he looks like a better QB option than say a guy like Jalen Hurts, who is projected pretty high. Stanley had a very good bowl game vs USC, and in the games I saw him he made a lot of nice throws and is tough.

I wonder what the thinking is on him: Potential mid rounder with a possible successful future, or just stay away?