Is Anyone Else.......

climbing the walls at this point waiting for the super bowl to be over already??? This game looks really promising with offense going against defense but I really want our offseason to start already.



Yes, we have the draft and five picks in the first two rounds. Personally I hope we keep our first three and use them wisely. Yes, we need an abundance of picks BUT we also need some superstars and this is Grier’s chance to prove himself with this first round. I’m watching a lot of video of Herbert lately because of all his buzz, and I gotta say I do like what I see. Never thought much about Fromm, I don’t like his game, but what do I know, I’m not a scout. But it’s fun all the same scouting these guys.



With that said though, March is what I’m more excited about it. A lot of buzz will be about free agents after next week and we have money to burn. I like what I hear from this front office as how they’ll spend wisely from here on out. I hope Grier proves himself here again. Tbaum was a train wreck during March Madness.



I want and I feel that Flores wants to get back to power and strong running game using big plodding offensive linemen the way Parcells did back in the 80s. As a fan I love passing more than anything but let’s be realistic, Controlling the clock and wearing teams down in the fourth quarter wins games.



It‘s Sunday night and I’m unsettled already. Bring on March and the offseason. It can’t come quick enough