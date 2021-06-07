Is Bake on the verge of breaking out?

The first couple of years, I was as probably anti-Baker as anyone on this board. He produced decent coverage and tackle numbers, but the impact plays just didn't happen very often. He didn't create turnovers, he didn't rush the passer very well, and tackles in run support were generally downfield...



Last year was another story altogether, he looked VERY good, taking several steps forward and becoming a plus player and a guy that I'd like to keep. I wouldn't break the bank for him, because I still see him as a support player, rather than a star, but I'd certainly be willing to overpay a little to keep him.



I still worry that with his low weight and lanky frame that he is more of a big safety than a true linebacker and he'll always be limited to the weakside, coverage linebacker spot, but in the modern game, that position is valuable... and it is why guys like Simmons and Owusu-Koramoah are more valuable in some schemes.



Still... keeping him for 10-12M/year might be less painful than spending next year's number one to replace him.