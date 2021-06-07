Is Bake on the verge of breaking out?

Mach2
I liked this kid from the day we made the pick. There are some who believe he doesn't "fit" Flo's system. There are some who dismiss his abilities, and only point out his percieved flaws.
He was drafted quite young, and that first season, his body hadn't yet even fully developed.
Since that time, he has measurably improved every season, and is the team's leading tackler, while expanding his role in coverage, and as a leader. At this point, he is an integral part of the defense. His range and versatility would be extremely hard to replace.
Who will forget him running down Patrick Mahomes, who for some foolish reason thought Baker wasn't fast enough.
In any case, an interesting article, with some interesting metrics....
Don't sleep on Dolphins LB Jerome Baker's coverage ability
When you most often think about Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, you may think about his speed and range in pursuit. Or perhaps the viral video of him searching for his “mama” fr…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com