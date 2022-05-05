 Is getting Baker Mayfield on the cheap a good investment? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is getting Baker Mayfield on the cheap a good investment?

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
2,421
Reaction score
4,733
Age
37
Location
Kansas
Skip said today that we should trade for Mayfield and it got me thinking.

I believe Baker is ALOT better than Teddy Bridewater. Tua.... has been prone to get injured.

Let's say Tua is good but misses a few games and Baker looks good in relief, we could then flip him for more picks than we acquired him for.

Or worst case semerio, Tua busts and Baker could potentially save next season. I dont think Tua busts but it is possible.

Before you get angry at me for this idea, this isn't about my lack of faith in Tua, it's about my lack of faith in Bridgewater and buying low on a QB and selling high next year.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
10,650
Reaction score
21,915
If there were no personalities involved... yes, I would do something like this, but... human personalities ARE involved and this would likely cause a rift in the locker room. So, no.

I think Mayfield has gotten a bit of a bad rep lately... yet another player who tried to play thru an injury, then got savaged when his play dropped. He's a good reclamation bet, but not for us.
 
H.P. Lovedrafts

H.P. Lovedrafts

Club Member
Joined
May 7, 2019
Messages
555
Reaction score
1,183
Age
50
Location
Syracuse, NY
I'd rather spend the money on (or put the money towards) signing a veteran C, RT, RB, or edge rusher. Having said that, I wouldn't be surprised to see Mayfield resurrect his career somewhere else.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
2,421
Reaction score
4,733
Age
37
Location
Kansas
Skip made some good points on his show about this topic (shocker right?)

But just look at these QBs that have a starting job....

Mariota
Drew Lock
Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold 😆

These teams are crazy IMO for not getting Mayfield. He may not be a HOFer but Mayfield is far better than those 4 guys.
 
Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
3,133
Reaction score
20,637
Location
Nebraska
Feverdream said:
If there were no personalities involved... yes, I would do something like this, but... human personalities ARE involved and this would likely cause a rift in the locker room. So, no.

I think Mayfield has gotten a bit of a bad rep lately... yet another player who tried to play thru an injury, then got savaged when his play dropped. He's a good reclamation bet, but not for us.
Click to expand...
Fully agree.
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Mike Jones
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
10,501
Reaction score
42,355
Location
New Jersey
Vaark said:
That troll Skippy should keep our team's name out of his rancid mouth!
Click to expand...
Will Smith Slap GIF by Oi
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
8,093
Reaction score
6,880
Location
Garden State
He wants to start it won’t work with Tua here. That and baker Mayfield is overrated
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,251
Reaction score
6,420
Location
Miami
Of course we should trade for Mayfield, if we are trying to get better at the QB position right away, but we won't because that would only break Tua's confidence once again.

Tua is going to get as little resistance as possible until he shits the bed, at which point we will draft someone else, trade Tua to another team for a 5th round pick, and he will go on to lead that team to a Superbowl. Tis the way of the Miami Dolphins.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
3,749
Reaction score
3,183
NoblePhin said:
I'm surprised the Browns haven't traded him already. Him and Jimmy G
Click to expand...

they don't want to give them away but they basically forced their hand and every team knows they HAVE to trade Mayfield and Jimmy G, too much invested in other QB's. So Im sure other teams have low balled them because they know the situation.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
3,749
Reaction score
3,183
I agree that Mayfield should be starting somewhere and I wouldn't hate the idea of him playing here if Tua doesn't work out this year. unfortunately we have already signed Teddy B as our backup. Still feel like the Seahawks or Panthers should trade for either Mayfield and Jimmy G.
 
C

Casas9425

Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
4,547
Reaction score
1,355
I would rather get Jimmy Garoppolo. He already knows the offense and can make all the throws.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom