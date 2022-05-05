Is getting Baker Mayfield on the cheap a good investment?

Skip said today that we should trade for Mayfield and it got me thinking.



I believe Baker is ALOT better than Teddy Bridewater. Tua.... has been prone to get injured.



Let's say Tua is good but misses a few games and Baker looks good in relief, we could then flip him for more picks than we acquired him for.



Or worst case semerio, Tua busts and Baker could potentially save next season. I dont think Tua busts but it is possible.



Before you get angry at me for this idea, this isn't about my lack of faith in Tua, it's about my lack of faith in Bridgewater and buying low on a QB and selling high next year.