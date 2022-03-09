 Is it Safe to Say to There's No Chance of a Brisket Return? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is it Safe to Say to There's No Chance of a Brisket Return?

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Really hope Miami lets him walk and they have no intentions of bringing him back. Watching him play QB in any capacity was a complete eyesore. Hey the Colts traded Wentz maybe they wanna sign him back lol Side note the Colts can't find a long term solution at QB now after Luck retired early on them not going to completely say it's karma for their Suck for Luck travesty but it's nice to see.
 
Good_Dylan

Good_Dylan

Dolph N.Fan said:
Really hope Miami lets him walk and they have no intentions of bringing him back. Watching him play QB in any capacity was a complete eyesore. Hey the Colts traded Wentz maybe they wanna sign him back lol Side note the Colts can't find a long term solution at QB now after Luck retired early on them not going to completely say it's karma for their Suck for Luck travesty but it's nice to see.
I agree 100% and people do not realize how hard they tanked on purpose even to the point of placing a grocery store stock clerk ( Curtis Painter) under center for over 1/2 of the season to all but guarantee losses.
They should have been disciplined by the NFL and less obvious things have been punished by the league.
Yes ...KARMA got them and Im happy about it.

Regarding Brisket I hope to NEVER see him in a Miami uniform again....what a joke of a backup QB
 
Danny

Danny

I don’t even want to hear his name. I hated it every time it was 3rd and short and they'd bring him in to run a play.
 
