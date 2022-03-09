Is it Safe to Say to There's No Chance of a Brisket Return?

Dolph N.Fan
Really hope Miami lets him walk and they have no intentions of bringing him back. Watching him play QB in any capacity was a complete eyesore. Hey the Colts traded Wentz maybe they wanna sign him back lol Side note the Colts can't find a long term solution at QB now after Luck retired early on them not going to completely say it's karma for their Suck for Luck travesty but it's nice to see.