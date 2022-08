Connor Williams does not seem to be getting any better at shotgun snapping. Every day he's having issues. I wonder if it's one of those Chuck Knoblauch psychological things where he couldn't throw the ball to first. I mean snapping out of the gun shouldn't be that difficult for a professional athlete. Dieter's in a boot and who's next in line, Pankey?----Sheesh! Go get someone with some experience before the season is upon us, at least as an insurance policy.