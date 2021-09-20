 Is it time to start the Sinnett era? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is it time to start the Sinnett era?

Delvin

Delvin

I think they should give him a shot over Brissett.

Brissett pretty much a known quantity at this point.
 
G

gregorygrant83

People won't want to hear it, but if Tua is out for an extended period of time don't be shocked if Miami gives Cam a call.
 
DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

I think he should be the backup. But the starter? That has Zach Wilson like 4 ints written all over it. Isn’t Brisset’s known quantity that he’s thrown 30+ TDs and 13 Ints?
 
A

Austin Tatious

Brissett has no bullets left, but at the same time, I doubt Sinnett could read an NFL defense. He's got more pizzaz but I don't think the coaches will be willing to live with the mistakes.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

gregorygrant83 said:
People won't want to hear it, but if Tua is out for an extended period of time don't be shocked if Miami gives Cam a call.
Why, Brissett is a better thrower and has been here all offseason learning the offense. Cam isn't known to be a Rhodes scholar either

It will be Brissett trying to make us Brisket, with Sinnett as the backup
 
