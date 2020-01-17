Is Matt Judon a fit on the edge?

It sounds like he will be hitting the market after having a strong year in Baltimore.

He played OLB in their 3/4 defense so he might make sense in Miami.

He will cost a lot but they have the cap space.

Thoughts?
 
I think he would be a solid fit for us. I'm not sure if pay top dollar for him but if he can be had on a reasonable contract I'm down.
 
He’s a really good player but not someone I’d break the bank for.

Honestly, there really isn’t any player I’d ever break the bank for again except an elite QB.
 
The Ravens have about thirty million dollars in cap space. Judson is there best pass rusher and if they let him go in free agency they will then have to go out and spend a lot of their cap money trying to replace him.
I think they will sign him to a new long term contract or put the franchise tag on him if they don’t agree to a contract before free agency starts. He would be a nice addition on the Dolphins defense but I expect him to be in a Ravens uniform when the 2020 season begins.
 
1972forever said:
The Ravens have about thirty million dollars in cap space. Judson is there best pass rusher and if they let him go in free agency they will then have to go out and spend a lot of their cap money trying to replace him.
I think they will sign him to a new long term contract or put the franchise tag on him if they don’t agree to a contract before free agency starts. He would be a nice addition on the Dolphins defense but I expect him to be in a Ravens uniform when the 2020 season begins.
I would think the franchise tag would eat up most of that 30M. He doesn't strike me as a franchise guy.
 
Za’Darius Smith (a comparable player that left the Ravens last year) signed a 4y $66M contract with GB. I’m not sure we’d be willing to shell out the ~$16M annual contract Judon will most likely receive. If the Ravens don’t resign him, it’s because they can’t afford him.
 
