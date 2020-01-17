Is Matt Judon a fit on the edge?

The Ravens have about thirty million dollars in cap space. Judson is there best pass rusher and if they let him go in free agency they will then have to go out and spend a lot of their cap money trying to replace him.

I think they will sign him to a new long term contract or put the franchise tag on him if they don’t agree to a contract before free agency starts. He would be a nice addition on the Dolphins defense but I expect him to be in a Ravens uniform when the 2020 season begins.