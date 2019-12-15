Is Rosen really not as good as Pittsburgh’s scrub Hodge

Once again.....Rosen is being taught off the field. When a team has an entire offense which features a lot of new NFL players, players who are rebounding from injuries and players who want to establish themselves and trying to progress it is counter productive to put a QB under center who has to learn a lot himself. In that case nobody is learning a dam thing.

Fitzpatrick is a vet and a player the young players can look up to.



If you are a student driver do you really want to learn from another student driver how to drive or do you prefer someone who has a lot of experience driving on the road?



Flores has talked about it. Grier has talked about. O'Shea has mentioned it.



I am not sure why there is still confusion.