Is Rosen really not as good as Pittsburgh’s scrub Hodge

T

terphin

Starter
Joined
Feb 20, 2006
Messages
2,224
Reaction score
828
I know the Steelers are a better overall team but damn it’s depressing that he couldn’t stay on the field this year
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Super Duper Club
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
13,227
Reaction score
6,781
terphin said:
I know the Steelers are a better overall team but damn it’s depressing that he couldn’t stay on the field this year
Click to expand...
Why are you asking this question out of context?

Hodges is playing arugable behind one of the best OL in the entire league
Hodges has a complementary running game
Practically all of Steelers victory this season has been because of that defense.

The two aren't remotely comparable at this stage.
 
J

jbyrd850

Rookie
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
769
Reaction score
469
I don’t know what’s dumber.

Trading a second rounder for Josh Rosen when no team wanted him.

Or

Not playing him after trading a second rounder for him while we instead start the amazing Ryan Fitzmagic and fight our little hearts out to 3 wins.
 
J

jazz015

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 3, 2011
Messages
1,140
Reaction score
824
eehhh we will see. I think he was overwhelmed with all the change he went through and I think Flores pulled the plug because he wanted him to Lear. He also couldn't maintain his confidence the way fitz could under the constant pressure. Just my thoughts
 
phins_4_ever

phins_4_ever

E12 FH Tailgate Gang
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 9, 2002
Messages
29,573
Reaction score
10,912
Location
S Florida/Dolphins Nation
terphin said:
I know the Steelers are a better overall team but damn it’s depressing that he couldn’t stay on the field this year
Click to expand...
Once again.....Rosen is being taught off the field. When a team has an entire offense which features a lot of new NFL players, players who are rebounding from injuries and players who want to establish themselves and trying to progress it is counter productive to put a QB under center who has to learn a lot himself. In that case nobody is learning a dam thing.
Fitzpatrick is a vet and a player the young players can look up to.

If you are a student driver do you really want to learn from another student driver how to drive or do you prefer someone who has a lot of experience driving on the road?

Flores has talked about it. Grier has talked about. O'Shea has mentioned it.

I am not sure why there is still confusion.
 
T

terphin

Starter
Joined
Feb 20, 2006
Messages
2,224
Reaction score
828
jbyrd850 said:
I don’t know what’s dumber.

Trading a second rounder for Josh Rosen when no team wanted him.

Or

Not playing him after trading a second rounder for him while we instead start the amazing Ryan Fitzmagic and fight our little hearts out to 3 wins.
Click to expand...
I tend to think he could’ve won three games this year , who knows maybe he would’ve figured it out by now .
 
Albert Romano

Albert Romano

Super Donator
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
20,878
Reaction score
12,229
Location
Davie, FL
ANUFan said:
Why are you asking this question out of context?

Hodges is playing arugable behind one of the best OL in the entire league
Hodges has a complementary running game
Practically all of Steelers victory this season has been because of that defense.

The two aren't remotely comparable at this stage.
Click to expand...
dont forget about that defense to support him also.
 
D

Dolphin Dave

Scout Team
Joined
May 18, 2007
Messages
1,030
Reaction score
14
Location
Ft. Myers
They redshirted him. 2020 will be Rosens season unless we move up for Burrow @#1. Anyone else drafted will be better off being redshirted.
 
F

Feverdream

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
986
Reaction score
1,067
phins_4_ever said:
Once again.....Rosen is being taught off the field. When a team has an entire offense which features a lot of new NFL players, players who are rebounding from injuries and players who want to establish themselves and trying to progress it is counter productive to put a QB under center who has to learn a lot himself. In that case nobody is learning a dam thing.
Fitzpatrick is a vet and a player the young players can look up to.

If you are a student driver do you really want to learn from another student driver how to drive or do you prefer someone who has a lot of experience driving on the road?

Flores has talked about it. Grier has talked about. O'Shea has mentioned it.

I am not sure why there is still confusion.
Click to expand...
Because they don't want to hear it. They want black and white answers that are easy to blurt out while drinking.

Not a thoughtful bunch.
 
T

terphin

Starter
Joined
Feb 20, 2006
Messages
2,224
Reaction score
828
jazz015 said:
eehhh we will see. I think he was overwhelmed with all the change he went through and I think Flores pulled the plug because he wanted him to Lear. He also couldn't maintain his confidence the way fitz could under the constant pressure. Just my thoughts
Click to expand...
I tend to agree but still disappointed
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom