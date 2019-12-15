Is Rosen really not as good as Pittsburgh’s scrub Hodge

Why are you asking this question out of context?I know the Steelers are a better overall team but damn it’s depressing that he couldn’t stay on the field this year
Once again.....Rosen is being taught off the field. When a team has an entire offense which features a lot of new NFL players, players who are rebounding from injuries and players who want to establish themselves and trying to progress it is counter productive to put a QB under center who has to learn a lot himself. In that case nobody is learning a dam thing.
I tend to think he could’ve won three games this year , who knows maybe he would’ve figured it out by now .I don’t know what’s dumber.
Trading a second rounder for Josh Rosen when no team wanted him.
Or
Not playing him after trading a second rounder for him while we instead start the amazing Ryan Fitzmagic and fight our little hearts out to 3 wins.
Because they don't want to hear it. They want black and white answers that are easy to blurt out while drinking.

Fitzpatrick is a vet and a player the young players can look up to.

If you are a student driver do you really want to learn from another student driver how to drive or do you prefer someone who has a lot of experience driving on the road?

Flores has talked about it. Grier has talked about. O'Shea has mentioned it.

I am not sure why there is still confusion.
Fitzpatrick is a vet and a player the young players can look up to.
If you are a student driver do you really want to learn from another student driver how to drive or do you prefer someone who has a lot of experience driving on the road?
Flores has talked about it. Grier has talked about. O'Shea has mentioned it.
I am not sure why there is still confusion.
I tend to agree but still disappointedeehhh we will see. I think he was overwhelmed with all the change he went through and I think Flores pulled the plug because he wanted him to Lear. He also couldn't maintain his confidence the way fitz could under the constant pressure. Just my thoughts