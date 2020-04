Is Ted Karras really better than Kilgore?

He’s Greek, so there’s already a plus for me.



He turned down a bigger 2 year offer from New England in the hopes a landing a big contract next year so he’s clearly expecting something grand for himself.



If he’s just average and healthy we’ve upgraded mightily.



I don’t suspect we pull the trigger on Ruiz in the first, only if he’s better value at 39.



If Karas fails the Oklahoma kid, Creed Humphrey, is a big target next year and someone they could’ve selected at 26 this year if he declared.



Cushenberry, Hennessey, Biadasz are solid candidates for 56 or 70.