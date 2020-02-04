Is the medical staff being upgraded to stop the flood of injuries?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Injuries happen in the NFL. We all know that. It's a high speed game of large bodies moving very fast. We don't need Sir Issac Newton to explain to us the forces at work.

With that said, every year the Dolphins are one of the most injury plagued teams in the NFL. Does anyone have an inside source at what is being to try to keep our guys healthy? I know years back we plunked down big money on a sports science program. I don't know what that does or is supposed to do regarding them staying healthy.

I've searched and I don't see anything highlighting any changes to our medical staff. We can bring in all of the players we want but if they can't stay on the field it makes no difference. Each year we are decimated with injuries. It almost seems that as we make it easier for the players (almost no two a days, less hitting in TC) it seems to have made injuries happen more not less. I know luck is a big factor but would love to know how we are trying to break this trend regarding the things we can control.
 
Daytona Fin

Daytona Fin

NBP81

NBP81

Only 5 teams have had more players on IR than the since during the last 4 years... Didnt think it was that bad...
 
13marino13

13marino13

I think last year was an anomaly. They were circumventing the IR and used it to stash players (keepers) while bringing in new ones to look at. I don't think you will see that moving forward.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Right so I'm just imagining all of these injuries?

Does anyone know anything about the medical staff? Lots of injuries each year.
 
ChrisTRD

ChrisTRD

There were a lot of guys put in IR last year so they are ready for this year. Easy thing to do when you know you're not a contender. Bubble wrap the good players. No sense in them getting seriously injured down the stretch.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

I find it funny that the pats and seahawks had 700+ injuries in 2018, while the next highest was 400ish by the colts and the rest of the league was around 200ish.

I wonder if that had to do with the rule change removing probable with questionable.
 
Travis34

Travis34

Sometimes I wonder if we feel like we are more affected by injuries just because we are all so locked in on the Phins and are more familiar with each player .... example - a core special teamer or something like that gets hurt- we might care or see it as a big deal but an outside fan would just be like meh? Who?

Just something I’ve pondered before
 
Ozfin

Ozfin

Be curious to see a more in-depth break down in regards to age. Teams with more older players, I'm wondering if they cop more injuries as players wear down?
Hoping the Fins injuries decrease over the next couple of seasons as we aim to bring in younger players through the draft or FA's to build the squad and then continue to restock with youth.
Mentioned in a previous thread of one of the key's to building a successful franchise is besides having a good GM and HC, a top medical team is important to keep players healthy. Tannehill's knee injury didn't seem well managed under Gase.
 
