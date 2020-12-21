Is the rebuild over?

In giving some thought to the roster, I started wondering if our view has changed substantially over the course of this truly enjoyable season. I read “we’re only in year two of a tear-down and rebuild” very frequently on this site.



Taking another view...does the upcoming offseason really represent another year of the rebuild, or is this team’s foundation built significantly enough that the offseason will be a standard offseason where we seek to upgrade a few spots, but roll into 2021 with much of the roster already “built.”



Roster turnover has reached the point in the NFL where every roster churns year-over -year. But think about some of the position groups on this team...



Secondary - Howard, Byron Jones, Needham, Igbinoghene, McCain, Rowe, Brandon Jones. This top seven is fairly young and under contract. You wouldn’t expect much turnover here.



Front 7 - Lawson, Ogbah, Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Sieler, Van Noy, Baker, Van Ginkel, Strowbridge. Once again, all young outside of Van Noy. Under contract. Biggest questions here would be whether you bring back Roberts and Biegel. Certainly, additions here would be welcome in the draft (I.e. Micah Parsons). But clearly the foundation of the front seven will not change drastically.



Special Teams - Sanders is as entrenched as any kicker in the NFL. Haack will need to be re-signed. Guys like Fejedelem, KGH, and Frazier were added mainly for special teams. KGH and Frazier may need to be replaced, but overall, this isn’t a rebuild situation.



QB - Tua. Not much else to say. We need a young backup and can potentially bring back Fitzpatrick, assuming a backup job is acceptable. My guess is that he won’t be back - he wants to be on the field.



TE - Gesicki, Shaheen, Smythe. Once again, the top three looks pretty stable going into 2021.



RB - Gaskin, Ahmed, and maybe Cox look to be the only running backs that could have a role in 2021. This is a spot to upgrade in the draft or with a low-level FA pickup.



WR - Parker, Williams, Grant, Hurns, Wilson, Perry, and Bowden would be the top seven heading into the offseason. All are under contract. Clearly, we need to see some turnover here. Parker, Williams, and Bowden will definitely have significant roles in 2021. As with RB, this is a position group that needs to be upgraded with draft capital (which is abundant). I would love to see Chase or Smith added in the first round. I also wouldn’t be opposed to adding a FA like JuJu Smith-Schuster. I think he would thrive with a QB like Tua.



Offensive Line - Jackson, Hunt, Kindley, Flowers, and Davis have all played significant roles in 2021 and all will be back. Karras is a free agent question mark. Depth is lacking (although it has performed sufficiently well for us in 2020). Davenport is a free agent. Still, there is a good chance that at a minimum, four spots on the offensive line are locked up for 2021 - Jackson, Hunt, Flowers, and Kindley. Davis will also be either a starter or the top backup.



So, is the ”rebuild” basically complete? I think we are going into the off-season with very few clear openings outside of RB, WR, and LB.



This off-season will be more about adding four top players in the first 50 or so picks in the draft, and potentially adding an impact FA (WR? Pass rusher?). There may be very little turnover.



I can’t wait to see our top four picks in the 2021 draft. We are adding to a roster that has a pretty damn good foundation. The 2020 draft added a surprisingly good number of immediate contributors - Tua, Jackson, Hunt, Kindley, Brandon Jones, Raekwon Davis (and even Strowbridge hasn’t looked out of place when he’s been on the field). Add some skill position playmakers with the first four picks in April 2021 and we might be on to something very special.