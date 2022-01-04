 Is There A Back Story To Jim Caldwell's Permanent Leave Of Absence? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is There A Back Story To Jim Caldwell's Permanent Leave Of Absence?

Vaark

Vaark

Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
36,195
Reaction score
45,111
Location
Stuck in Lodi again
Named Assistant HC but never coached a game allegedly due to an undisclosed illness

However he indicated I believe later on that he would not be returning here but still wanted to coach.

He was a seasoned competent well-respected coach who got the most out of Detroit in a long while. I don't hold the intentional "Suck for Luck" plan against him and was thrilled that he would be in rookie Flo's ear?

Was that illness legit? Or did he even in that short while see more than he wanted regarding Flores's style and philosophies like some others who left?

Maybe he should have been the HC himself?

Any thoughts on any of this?
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
2,693
Reaction score
3,831
Age
29
Location
Florida
It probably was legitimate illness, but at the same time I'm not convinced he truly wanted to be here so much as just be in the league to get another shot somewhere potentially if his health held up.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
8,481
Reaction score
15,507
Age
69
Location
Miami
It was said to be health related at the time and there is really no reason to believe anything else,
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Forking Shirtballs!!!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
14,224
Reaction score
36,434
Location
Land of Loco!
Vaark said:
Named Assistant HC but never coached a game allegedly due to an undisclosed illness

However he indicated I believe later on that he would not be returning here but still wanted to coach.

He was a seasoned competent well-respected coach who got the most out of Detroit in a long while. I don't hold the intentional "Suck for Luck" plan against him and was thrilled that he would be in rookie Flo's ear?

Was that illness legit? Or did he even in that short while see more than he wanted regarding Flores's style and philosophies like some others who left?

Maybe he should have been the HC himself?

Any thoughts on any of this?
Click to expand...
Very interesting question my friend. Perhaps @ChambersWI could give us some idea?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom