Is There A Back Story To Jim Caldwell's Permanent Leave Of Absence?

Named Assistant HC but never coached a game allegedly due to an undisclosed illness



However he indicated I believe later on that he would not be returning here but still wanted to coach.



He was a seasoned competent well-respected coach who got the most out of Detroit in a long while. I don't hold the intentional "Suck for Luck" plan against him and was thrilled that he would be in rookie Flo's ear?



Was that illness legit? Or did he even in that short while see more than he wanted regarding Flores's style and philosophies like some others who left?



Maybe he should have been the HC himself?



Any thoughts on any of this?