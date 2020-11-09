Is This Miami's Biggest Win of the Season So Far?

I know Miami dominated in wins against San Francisco and the LA Rams, but I think the win yesterday over the Cardinals may have been the biggest of the season so far.



For one, Miami was challenged deep into the fourth quarter, trailed late and came back. It was the first true test for Tua and, I have to admit, I felt really good with him back there. I felt like the Dolphins would score to win it if given the chance. I love Fitz effort, but it was an entirely different feeling when he dropped back to throw the ball. If he was on that day, you'd feel pretty good. If he wasn't, you held your breath.



The Dolphins were challenged by Murray. At times, he was unstoppable. Yet the defense did just enough, the late fourth down stop was huge as was the early strip sack by Ogbah and subsequent fumble recovery and run for a touchdown by Lawson.



But, the biggest plays of the game to me were Tua's scrambling. That showed that there is no hip issue.



Looking ahead, the way Miami's defense is playing and with Tua at quarterback, the Dolphins have a chance against anybody. I'm not predicting a super bowl win this year, but I am dreaming on a Lombardi trophy in the not too distant future.