Is This Miami's Biggest Win of the Season So Far?

SF Dolphin Fan

I know Miami dominated in wins against San Francisco and the LA Rams, but I think the win yesterday over the Cardinals may have been the biggest of the season so far.

For one, Miami was challenged deep into the fourth quarter, trailed late and came back. It was the first true test for Tua and, I have to admit, I felt really good with him back there. I felt like the Dolphins would score to win it if given the chance. I love Fitz effort, but it was an entirely different feeling when he dropped back to throw the ball. If he was on that day, you'd feel pretty good. If he wasn't, you held your breath.

The Dolphins were challenged by Murray. At times, he was unstoppable. Yet the defense did just enough, the late fourth down stop was huge as was the early strip sack by Ogbah and subsequent fumble recovery and run for a touchdown by Lawson.

But, the biggest plays of the game to me were Tua's scrambling. That showed that there is no hip issue.

Looking ahead, the way Miami's defense is playing and with Tua at quarterback, the Dolphins have a chance against anybody. I'm not predicting a super bowl win this year, but I am dreaming on a Lombardi trophy in the not too distant future.
 
TheLaughingGod

TheLaughingGod

By far. Certain people seem to be dismissive over this win because the Cards defense isn't very good but this was a total team victory, starting a rookie QB, against a tough opponent where they could have easily lost.

This team loses that game with Ryan Tannehill under center. It loses with Joe Philbin or Adam Gabe as its headcoach. We've all seen this type of game play out for Miami over the years.

I can't think of a more impressive TEAM win than this one right now under Flores.
 
jnozag

jnozag

Personally, I think the 9ers win was the biggest because it's when we really started to play well as a team. It's been a story of two different seasons and that's the game that kicked it off.

I don't know what changed, but that's the game everything came together and we haven't looked back since.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Yes...

We won that game with our 4th and 6th string running backs and only one half from our 1b Flanker and no real slot receiver. Yet, still we scored 27 points on offense.

We didn't turn the ball over, and we beat an ascending playoff team on the road. All the late money bet on the game was on Arizona and none of the touts thought we'd win.

It was a Yuuuuge win, and a step forward in the team's development.

Next week is a trap game. San Diego is not as bad as their record indicates, and we may have a let down if the coaches don't kick everyone's asses.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

TheLaughingGod said:
By far. Certain people seem to be dismissive over this win because the Cards defense isn't very good but this was a total team victory, starting a rookie QB, against a tough opponent where they could have easily lost.

This team loses that game with Ryan Tannehill under center. It loses with Joe Philbin or Adam Gabe as its headcoach. We've all seen this type of game play out for Miami over the years.

I can't think of a more impressive TEAM win than this one right now under Flores.
Agree. It was a tough game on the defense, but the group didn't give up. Going up against Murray, any defense can look silly at times and Miami was no exception. What a talent there! Over and over it looked like Miami had him pinned up, but he made plays. But love how the defense came up big in big moments. On that fourth quarter stop, I leaned over to my wife and said: "you watch, Miami is going to stop them here." I just felt it. They've been doing it all year.

Tua was so impressive. I love how he uses his eyes to help receivers get open. The endzone throw to Hollins was perfection. Miami has something if Tua can stay healthy.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

jnozag said:
Personally, I think the 9ers win was the biggest because it's when we really started to play well as a team. It's been a story of two different seasons and that's the game that kicked it off.

I don't know what changed, but that's the game everything came together and we haven't looked back since.
I think getting Jones back showed up in San Francisco. The Miami secondary absolutely blanketed the 49er receivers. Fitz played fantastic in that win as well. Living near SF, that win was thrilling for me. My 49er friends thought it would be a walk in the cake for them.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Feverdream said:
Yes...

We won that game with our 4th and 6th string running backs and only one half from our 1b Flanker and no real slot receiver. Yet, still we scored 27 points on offense.

We didn't turn the ball over, and we beat an ascending playoff team on the road. All the late money bet on the game was on Arizona and none of the touts thought we'd win.

It was a Yuuuuge win, and a step forward in the team's development.

Next week is a trap game. San Diego is not as bad as their record indicates, and we may have a let down if the coaches don't kick everyone's asses.
Good point on the running back and receivers. Howard's overall stats weren't impressive, but give him credit for that big eight yard run near the end of the game. A couple of young guys did just what the Dolphins needed.

Also, credit to Sanders. A 56-yard field goal at the end of the half and a 50-yarder to win it. He's been gold for Miami.
 
