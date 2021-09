jason37 said: I was watching The Rich Eisen Show on YouTube and Trent Dilfer just claimed that Charlie Frye was the one calling plays in Miami. Did I miss something here I thought we were still unaware who had the play-calling role. Click to expand...

Pretty sure it's Godsey.But Charlie Frye is certainly capable.Pretty sure the gameplan is put together each week as a collaborative effort of Flo, Studes, Godsey, Frye and Tua (now with Brissett).Of course all the great gameplanning in the world goes out the window if your run blocking and pass blocking are nonexistent.On Sundays Godsey has been the one up in the booth with the headset on.