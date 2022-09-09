Is this photo actually from today's practice?

SevenIron
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jun 24, 2022
- Messages
- 43
- Reaction score
- 156
- Age
- 55
- Location
- 130 yards out
Before TC, McDaniel said they were working with the league to make the throwbacks the permanent, but no word since.
Before TC, McDaniel said they were working with the league to make the throwbacks the permanent, but no word since.
That was from a parody Twitter account. Didn’t happen.Before TC, McDaniel said they were working with the league to make the throwbacks the permanent, but no word since.
Really?! Doh!That was from a parody Twitter account. Didn’t happen.