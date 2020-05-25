CONVIGLIONUS
Is Tua Tagovailoa ready to become Miami's biggest star since Dan Marino?
Former Miami athletes Dwyane Wade, Ricky Williams and Joe Rose weigh in on the rookie quarterback's arrival that is being defined by hope and hype.
www.espn.com
Decent article, feels great to finally be excited about Dolphins football again. Tua brings optimism and excitement and I for one am starved for a SuperStar player on our Miami Dolphins. Tua brings it and he hasn’t even stepped on the field yet. I cant wait to watch this team play some football baby im pumped lets go. No freakin sports in months I cant take it anymore. Finally the Dolphins have a bright future with a Real Qb. First time in decades the light at the end of the tunnel is visible.