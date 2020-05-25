Is Tua Tagovailoa ready to become Miami's biggest star since Dan Marino?

www.espn.com

Is Tua Tagovailoa ready to become Miami's biggest star since Dan Marino?

Former Miami athletes Dwyane Wade, Ricky Williams and Joe Rose weigh in on the rookie quarterback's arrival that is being defined by hope and hype.
Decent article, feels great to finally be excited about Dolphins football again. Tua brings optimism and excitement and I for one am starved for a SuperStar player on our Miami Dolphins. Tua brings it and he hasn’t even stepped on the field yet. I cant wait to watch this team play some football baby im pumped lets go. No freakin sports in months I cant take it anymore. Finally the Dolphins have a bright future with a Real Qb. First time in decades the light at the end of the tunnel is visible.
 
"Tua is far by himself -- never seen anything like this buzz from a draft pick here. There's no close second," said Dolphins color commentator and radio host Joe Rose, who played for the franchise alongside Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino from 1983 to 1985. "We have a rock star here in Tua. This team has been in mediocrity for so long. It's lacked the Dan Marino star power, the Ricky Williams star power. Tua's the next guy in that group."


"He's hell of a player. Miami, especially at the QB position, really needs that. They need a leader. They need a player," Wade said. "To come in as a young player and win a game in the second half of a national championship game -- that shows some grit, that shows some balls. People have to really believe in you. Miami needs that. The Dolphins need that. Even though I'm a [Chicago] Bears fan, I was rooting for them to get him because Miami needs to get back to where the basketball program is."



An unusually interesting article for ESPN
 
Great article. Kids amazing. He'll beat out Fitz in a matter of weeks in TC. It'll be like a bullet train blowing past a rickshaw.
 
There will be intense pressure on Tua to be as great as many people expect him to be. He was certainly a great college QB but the NFL is a completely different level of competition. He is used to having a great offensive line, a great running game and the best WR Corp in college football.

I think if healthy he will be a great teammate that the other players will rally around. Adapting to a team with no where near the talent he played with at Alabama will be his biggest adjustment but I think he has
a very good chance of being a top tier QB in the NFL.
 
He kind of already is whether he’s ready or not. He’s making Miami relevant and hasn’t even played yet.
 
"Tua is far by himself -- never seen anything like this buzz from a draft pick here. There's no close second," said Dolphins color commentator and radio host Joe Rose, who played for the franchise alongside Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino from 1983 to 1985. "We have a rock star here in Tua. This team has been in mediocrity for so long. It's lacked the Dan Marino star power, the Ricky Williams star power. Tua's the next guy in that group."


"He's hell of a player. Miami, especially at the QB position, really needs that. They need a leader. They need a player," Wade said. "To come in as a young player and win a game in the second half of a national championship game -- that shows some grit, that shows some balls. People have to really believe in you. Miami needs that. The Dolphins need that. Even though I'm a [Chicago] Bears fan, I was rooting for them to get him because Miami needs to get back to where the basketball program is."

Good read, thanks for posting that.
 
