Is Tua Tagovailoa ready to become Miami's biggest star since Dan Marino?

There will be intense pressure on Tua to be as great as many people expect him to be. He was certainly a great college QB but the NFL is a completely different level of competition. He is used to having a great offensive line, a great running game and the best WR Corp in college football.



I think if healthy he will be a great teammate that the other players will rally around. Adapting to a team with no where near the talent he played with at Alabama will be his biggest adjustment but I think he has

a very good chance of being a top tier QB in the NFL.