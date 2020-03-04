Isaiah Simmons at 5???

realdolphin
Starter
- Joined
- Feb 5, 2006
- Messages
- 1,154
- Reaction score
- 68
If there is a prospect that fits perfectly with Brian Flores defense it has to be Simmons, He will do what Minkah did´nt wanted to do so he forced a trade, Isaiah Simmons also happens to be Faster and Stronger than Minkah, more explosive as a blitzer, he can be a nickel corner, take the RB, be a blitzer ...etc . Simmons is the swiss army knife that Flores covets. He might not be there at 18 so Miami is forced to take him at 5 or trade up the 18th pick. most mock drafts put him in the top 15, I doubt Miami pass on him.