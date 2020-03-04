Isaiah Simmons at 5???

If there is a prospect that fits perfectly with Brian Flores defense it has to be Simmons, He will do what Minkah did´nt wanted to do so he forced a trade, Isaiah Simmons also happens to be Faster and Stronger than Minkah, more explosive as a blitzer, he can be a nickel corner, take the RB, be a blitzer ...etc . Simmons is the swiss army knife that Flores covets. He might not be there at 18 so Miami is forced to take him at 5 or trade up the 18th pick. most mock drafts put him in the top 15, I doubt Miami pass on him.
 
If Tua is not there at 5 I would try to trade down between 6-10 and grab him there. Having another 3rd and/or 4th would help get another blue chip player.
 
IMO If we stay at 5 we have to take the best QB available which is almost certainly Herbert assuming Tua is gone. We have to trust our coaching staff can develop his elite physical tools.
 
Why do they have to take a QB at 5 if Burrow and Tua are off the board already? The Dolphins drafted Tannehill too high and we all know how that ended up. If they are not convinced any of the QB’s on the board are worth the 5th pick, they absolutely should not draft a QB with that pick. They should take the highest rated player on their board with that pick and if that highest rated player isn’t a QB, I am fine with that.

As far as trusting the coaches to develop the next QB is concerned. Gailey isn’t known as a coach which develops young QB’s and I don’t know of any coach now with the Dolphins who is known for developing QB’s. So I really don’t have much trust in them taking a QB who needs a lot of development and that QB ending up being the long term solution at the QB position.
 
Well I mean they obviously shouldn't draft Herbert if they don't feel he's worth the 5th pick. I'd be very surprised if they didn't though.

Our player development really shined last season, so I'm comfortable with them drafting Herbert if they see enough in him to warrant the 5th pick.
 
