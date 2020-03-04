Isaiah Simmons at 5???

Why do they have to take a QB at 5 if Burrow and Tua are off the board already? The Dolphins drafted Tannehill too high and we all know how that ended up. If they are not convinced any of the QB’s on the board are worth the 5th pick, they absolutely should not draft a QB with that pick. They should take the highest rated player on their board with that pick and if that highest rated player isn’t a QB, I am fine with that.



As far as trusting the coaches to develop the next QB is concerned. Gailey isn’t known as a coach which develops young QB’s and I don’t know of any coach now with the Dolphins who is known for developing QB’s. So I really don’t have much trust in them taking a QB who needs a lot of development and that QB ending up being the long term solution at the QB position.