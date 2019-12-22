Isaih Ford

S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
11,610
Reaction score
1,658
Age
34
Location
Haines City, Fl
What are the thoughts on this guy after we've seen him with some meaningful playing time? We've seen him a lot in preseason over recent years, where he has certainly looked for, but out with the actual offense in meaningful games running real plays and routes you really get a better idea of the player. I've got to say I like the physical skills, he's decently tall with good reach but from what I can see he has pretty good fluidity, which sometimes those lankier guys don't always have. Right now targets and snaps are being divided heavily among 6 different guys, but while not at a 100 percent rate he seems to be executing pretty well when given a chance and Fitzpatrick seems to trust him a lot. The team is also making sure he gets his run, as even Parker is rotating in and out to give everyone a shot.

I'm sure there are some with more insight than me, but to my eyes it looks like this guy should be a solid option to fill one of 5 or 6 receiver spots next year, and I think he's got upside like Rishard Matthews, though a different type of receiver.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom