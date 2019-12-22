Isaih Ford

What are the thoughts on this guy after we've seen him with some meaningful playing time? We've seen him a lot in preseason over recent years, where he has certainly looked for, but out with the actual offense in meaningful games running real plays and routes you really get a better idea of the player. I've got to say I like the physical skills, he's decently tall with good reach but from what I can see he has pretty good fluidity, which sometimes those lankier guys don't always have. Right now targets and snaps are being divided heavily among 6 different guys, but while not at a 100 percent rate he seems to be executing pretty well when given a chance and Fitzpatrick seems to trust him a lot. The team is also making sure he gets his run, as even Parker is rotating in and out to give everyone a shot.



I'm sure there are some with more insight than me, but to my eyes it looks like this guy should be a solid option to fill one of 5 or 6 receiver spots next year, and I think he's got upside like Rishard Matthews, though a different type of receiver.