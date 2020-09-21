It aint ova Boys

Alright Dolphins fans I know it sucks being 0-2... Im not ready to throw in the towel just yet. Its true the defense currently sucks the offense lacks fire power and the coaching is still unproven. I for one however do see some positive. For instance the Oline is playing better than any one of us could have expected to start the season with two rookies The offense made improvement from week one to week two and will probably be even better in week three I don’t see how the defense can be any worse than it has been the first two weeks of the season that being said I expect their play to start improving. The team started slow last year and they are starting slow this year if we can be at 4-5 by week nine we still have a shot at the seventh playoff spot. If we are 4-5 with back to back games against the jets we can realistically be 6-5. It all starts with one win and that win is Thursday it will not be easy Jacksonville looks tough but we are not a weak team everybody thinks buffalo are the odds on favorite to win the AFC East and in the fourth quarter we had the lead with 10 minutes to go we may not have won the game but we competed with a playoff caliber team and as the weeks go on this team will get better It all starts with one win and that when is Thursday it will not be easy Jacksonville looks tough but we are not a weak team everybody thinks Buffalo are the odds on favorite to win the AFC East and in the fourth quarter we had the lead with 10 minutes to go we may not have won the game but we competed with a playoff caliber team and as the weeks go on this team will get better
Lets go Dolphins. It ain’t over
 
It isnt over because it hasn't started. I think a lot of you would be happier if you realize we suck badly and dont expect to win any games... then when they do win you will be pleasantly surprised. Instead of thinking we will win against 2 teams that are in the top 10 of the league... and then being disappointed when they show us who we are.
 
This is year 2 of the rebuild. I just wanted to see better play in the trenches, since we invested in it this off-season; hopefully that clicks in the upcoming weeks.

My expectations for this rebuild:

Year 1 - Suck and get a franchise QB
Year 2 - 6-8 wins
Year 3 - Contend and possibly grab a WC spot
Year 4 - Make playoffs and contend for division title
Year 5 - Super Bowl!!!! Just kidding, but win a playoff game or two and cement your spot as an AFC contender.
 
