It aint ova Boys

Alright Dolphins fans I know it sucks being 0-2... Im not ready to throw in the towel just yet. Its true the defense currently sucks the offense lacks fire power and the coaching is still unproven. I for one however do see some positive. For instance the Oline is playing better than any one of us could have expected to start the season with two rookies The offense made improvement from week one to week two and will probably be even better in week three I don't see how the defense can be any worse than it has been the first two weeks of the season that being said I expect their play to start improving. The team started slow last year and they are starting slow this year if we can be at 4-5 by week nine we still have a shot at the seventh playoff spot. If we are 4-5 with back to back games against the jets we can realistically be 6-5. It all starts with one win and that win is Thursday it will not be easy Jacksonville looks tough but we are not a weak team everybody thinks buffalo are the odds on favorite to win the AFC East and in the fourth quarter we had the lead with 10 minutes to go we may not have won the game but we competed with a playoff caliber team and as the weeks go on this team will get better

Lets go Dolphins. It ain’t over