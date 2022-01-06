It all hinges on the offensive and defensive line.

The Basics of Winning Football:

1. Solid run blocking and pass blocking offensive line.

2. Solid penetrating defensive line that shuts down the run and gets to or heavily pressures the quarterback on pass plays.

3. Win the turnover battle.

4. Prevent unnecessary mental mistakes and prevent penalties. Stay focused to assignments.

5. Solid special teams play.

6. Pray for no major injuries.

7. The heart factor. Possess swagger and exhibit unrelenting determination.