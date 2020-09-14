It is Fins Week.

So I didn't get to see any of your game, So I am not sure what you are bringing to the table this year. However some things about the Bills based on Sunday. (Man I hate no preseason games a little bit just dont have a feel for any teams at this point).



Bills Offense was a surprise and completely different than I am used to seeing. Alot of Pre-Snap motion, alot of RPOs called and alot of Read Option Action. Here are some of my observations from week 1.



Josh still is a stud with his legs, however also still puts the ball on the ground while running. What I was happy to see minus one airmail to a wide open John Brown in the endzone (all mechanics) He was very accurate. The Bills were throwing the ball all over the place seems Diggs or Brown was always open. Finished 33/46 312 yards 6.8 AVG 2 TDs 0 Picks Completing at least 2 passed to 8 different WRs. Running he was 14 attempts 57 yards 1 YD and 2 lost fumbles (both while inside the Jets 20 going in for points).



Diggs and Brown are going to be a problem for alot of teams.



Surprising to me was the even split between Moss and Singletary. I am thinking Moss takes Singletarys RB1 before the end of the year. He is a stud in blitz pickup. and actually moves better than I thought he did. Rookie did get his first NFL catch and NFL TD on the same play.



Also Bills found a screen game. WR, RB, TE Screens were run alot, very well designed and worked well. Looks like this was to combat the Blitz Happy Williams and the lack of Jets LBer depth.



Defense well it was still very good.



Andre Roberts showed why when he was cut initially 4 teams tried to sign him, I am glad he honored his verbal to the Bills and would not sign with anyone allowing Bills to do some IRs to open up roster slots to bring him back. Both his Kick and PRs were great all game.



The Bad and something to watch coming out of this game and during the week. INJURIES on Defense 4 LBers got hurt. Milano (probably the most concerning) With a Hammy - He will likely be out. Edmunds (he played a bit after the injury and then was pulled, game was in hand though) with a Shoulder - Probably could play Sunday with a Shot. His BU Dodson also went down late, dont know the extent.



Add in a Harrison Phillips Quad (Hopefully he was pulled because it just got tight and game in hand) and Hyde Ankle Bills defense could be playing alot of depth Sunday in the DL/LBers.



The Running game was pretty much non existent (with exception of Allen). Moss and Singletary combined for 18 attempts for 41 yards. I am hoping that isnt a trend, though I do like the thought of Josh able to handle and control a game with his arm, I do want to see a balanced attack.



Looking Forward to Sunday.





OOO Also looks like they are not going to Rush AJ Epenesa at all. With the Depth they have at DE he was inactive (Healthy) for the Jets.