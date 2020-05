Kebo said: I have been a ride or die fin fan since 1972. It has been a good while since I have been so optimistic about the future of the team. My optimism is not based on Tua, but that is part of it. I am really basing it on Flores. I think he is going to be our best coach since Shula. Click to expand...

I'm looking forward to the last 10 games when, I think, fans will see the 'real' Dolphins. Most of us have lived through Fistpump, Philbin, and Gase - coaches (and FO) that didn't inspire hope. Draft picks that didn't show enough year 1 to get the juices flowing. This year feels different. The FO is acting competently. Flo should what a 'real' HC can do. A number of FAs and rookies who seem to have high ceilings. All this needs verification this fall, but, you're right, I find it hard to be pessimistic.