It’s about time Brady was called out for

being the biggest douche in pro sports - or one of them. I lost all respect in 2007 when he wouldn’t shake Eli’s hand after the SB. Then he did it again to Nick Foles. Throw in all of the tantrums and whining at refs throughout his career - he really has acted like an entitled little punk. He’s old enough to be most NFL guys’ father - yet he’s like the least mature 45 year old you can find

Tom Brady acting like a baby at age 45 is getting really tough to watch — USA TODAY

The GOAT looked miserable yesterday.
I didn’t know about his antics yesterday
 
