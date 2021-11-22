It's not a Jets game without the Jets being salty losers

Cry more, loser.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- As if there wasn't enough cloud cover Sunday over MetLife Stadium, New York Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers provided plenty of shade after his team lost 24-17 to the Miami Dolphins.
Franklin-Myers' comments focused on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa -- who completed 27 of 33 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns with one interception -- notably that Tagovailoa threw up "prayers" throughout the game.
"Sometimes prayers are answered," Franklin-Myers said.
