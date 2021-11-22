 It's not a Jets game without the Jets being salty losers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

It's not a Jets game without the Jets being salty losers

mekadave

mekadave

Cry more, loser.
-------------------------------------------------
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- As if there wasn't enough cloud cover Sunday over MetLife Stadium, New York Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers provided plenty of shade after his team lost 24-17 to the Miami Dolphins.

Franklin-Myers' comments focused on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa -- who completed 27 of 33 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns with one interception -- notably that Tagovailoa threw up "prayers" throughout the game.

"Sometimes prayers are answered," Franklin-Myers said.


www.espn.com

Miami Dolphins hitting explosive plays that were missing during 1-7 start

Miami has been inconsistent on offense, but big gains of 52, 64 and 65 yards over the past two games have fueled crucial victories.
