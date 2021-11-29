It’s not Tua it’s my lucky…

Rev Kev
Ugly Mug
I bought it the morning before Houston game - at West Edmonton Mall - Win
Then I used it only on Thursday and Sunday mornings before Kickoff
BLT - Win -
Jets - Win -
CAR - Win -
Should I stash it out of sight for our Next SB before the luck rubs off - or continue using the charm to get into the POs???
