It's not Tua it's my lucky…

18008820-C963-4ED0-8933-A8FDBE54AF78.jpegUgly Mug

I bought it the morning before Houston game - at West Edmonton Mall - Win

Then I used it only on Thursday and Sunday mornings before Kickoff

BLT - Win -
Jets - Win -
CAR - Win -

Should I stash it out of sight for our Next SB before the luck 🍀 rubs off - or continue using the charm to get into the POs???
 
Ditched all my Dolphins gear after 1-7. Brought it out after last week's win and was worried I might cause a loss to Carolina this week for doing that. Turns out I'm good.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
OK...then no more than once a week...its aligned with the universe.
Serious, I only used it 3 times all game mornings after I bought it before Game vs Hou and I don’t kno if I should leave the house now
 
Last edited:
here's that hat i mentioned in another thread. I much prefer the black hats with classic logo, but this was a gift years ago, tried it for luck with the Balt game, and every week since - it's undefeated!

hat.jpg
 
Greatwhitenorthfan13 said:
You got that mug here in Canada? who knows what that would cost here in Toronto, I've never even seen any Dolphins merch anywhere in this city. This is a hockey town as you probably already know.
We went up to Edm from Calgary work related not Recreation it was on sale 19.99 Cdn in the big mall

My wife bought the same one different colours 3 years ago it was 34.00 online

Everything online bro 😎
 
