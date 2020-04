Crzynick25 said: Considering how this staff coached up guys who mostly came off the street and wouldn't have been on any other NFL roster, I'm not really worried about it and think these guys will be just fine Click to expand...

Because of Covid19 it is going to be harder to coach up the younger player this year. There is no timetable at this time regarding when the coaches can even bring the players in. There will be no rookie camp at this time and there might not be a training camp during the next 3 or 4 months.While not being able to coach up the players drafted this year will impact every team. It is going to impact the Dolphins the most because they will have so many rookies from this draft along with the free agent rookies they will be signing. They also have a new offensive and defensive coordinator this year which will impact the players who were on the team last year.The more time all these young players miss with the coaching staff, the harder it is going to be for them to contribute next season. Especially since it appears that a lot of these picks are players who are not ready to step in and play immediately but players who were drafted to hopefully develop into solid players over the next several years.