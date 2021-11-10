It's the OFFENSIVE Line, Stupid

Stoobz
Eschew the Onvious
Club Member
- Joined
- May 9, 2005
- Messages
- 3,286
- Reaction score
- 5,533
- Location
- A Cardboard Box
Interesting to note, the worst players graded on the better lines are better than our best.
NFL Week 10 Offensive Line Rankings | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
The Dallas Cowboys retain their spot atop the offensive line rankings, and the Kansas City Chiefs move all the way up to No. 2 after a strong first half of the 2021 NFL season despite the offense's struggles.
www.pff.com