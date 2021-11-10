 It's the OFFENSIVE Line, Stupid | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

It's the OFFENSIVE Line, Stupid

Interesting to note, the worst players graded on the better lines are better than our best.

NFL Week 10 Offensive Line Rankings | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Dallas Cowboys retain their spot atop the offensive line rankings, and the Kansas City Chiefs move all the way up to No. 2 after a strong first half of the 2021 NFL season despite the offense's struggles.
1636547653477.png
 
Meaning Go On GIF
 
There’s gotta be someone the Fins can bring in as an OL advisor to help coaching and communication.

What happened with Pouncey watching practice the other week.
 
