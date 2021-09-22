It's the Raiders!

This is one of the best all-time series IMHO. At one time, the Raiders led the series 13-3-1. With its 26-25 comeback win last year, on amazing face mask throw from Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins now lead the series 18-17-1.



A couple of quick facts. Some that are older than me (not many left LOL), maybe you can chime in on those early days before 1970. Anyone see the first game? If memory serves, I think a few of you have.



* The Dolphins played the Raiders twice a year in the early days before divisional realignment. That helps to explain that ugly 3-13-1.

* Miami's first ever game was against the Raiders. Joe Auer, of the Dolphins, took the opening kickoff for a touchdown!

* The Raiders 12-7 win over Miami in 1973 snapped the Dolphins 18-game win streak.

* The Dolphins won 11 straight after that, meaning the team won 29 out of 30 games during that stretch.

* One of my favorite games of all-time was Miami's 27-10 win in the AFC Championship game over the Raiders to get to Super Bowl VIII.

* It was the Raiders who ended Miami's shot at three straight super bowl titles with a 28-26 win in the infamous Sea of Hands game, also referred to as Super Bowl VIII 1/2 at the time.

* And who can forget Dan Marino's first game. Coming in on Monday night and nearly leading a comeback. Against....the Raiders!