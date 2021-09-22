 It's the Raiders! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

It's the Raiders!

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,549
Reaction score
11,303
This is one of the best all-time series IMHO. At one time, the Raiders led the series 13-3-1. With its 26-25 comeback win last year, on amazing face mask throw from Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins now lead the series 18-17-1.

A couple of quick facts. Some that are older than me (not many left LOL), maybe you can chime in on those early days before 1970. Anyone see the first game? If memory serves, I think a few of you have.

* The Dolphins played the Raiders twice a year in the early days before divisional realignment. That helps to explain that ugly 3-13-1.
* Miami's first ever game was against the Raiders. Joe Auer, of the Dolphins, took the opening kickoff for a touchdown!
* The Raiders 12-7 win over Miami in 1973 snapped the Dolphins 18-game win streak.
* The Dolphins won 11 straight after that, meaning the team won 29 out of 30 games during that stretch.
* One of my favorite games of all-time was Miami's 27-10 win in the AFC Championship game over the Raiders to get to Super Bowl VIII.
* It was the Raiders who ended Miami's shot at three straight super bowl titles with a 28-26 win in the infamous Sea of Hands game, also referred to as Super Bowl VIII 1/2 at the time.
* And who can forget Dan Marino's first game. Coming in on Monday night and nearly leading a comeback. Against....the Raiders!
 
B

BrowardDolfan

Rookie
Joined
Sep 15, 2019
Messages
81
Reaction score
148
Age
47
Location
Broward County
My Dad always mentioned that Sea of Hands game as to why he hated the Raiders all his life. I was a year old when it happened, so I don't remember. lol In general, the 70's seemed to be like paper, rock, and scissors. The Dolphins beat the Steelers more often than not, the Raiders beat the Dolphins more often than not, and the Steelers beat the Raiders more often than not.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,549
Reaction score
11,303
Third Eye said:
The Sea of Hands game was literally the first time I cried for the Miami Dolphins. No joke. I sobbed. I was 5. I havent stopped crying since.
Click to expand...
Me too. You weren't alone. It was clearly the end of an era.
 
O

opticblazed

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
856
Reaction score
736
Hate the raiders living out here on the wrong coast. Surrounded by raiders. Gonna be a rough monday after for me. Just hoping gruden doesn't run up the score
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom