It's Time to Get AkIEM HICKS

cuzinvinny
Just a note, we didn't do so well when Raekwon Davis was out.... ( early season last year )
Hicks can and is a solid starter or great DL to rotate with Davis....Wouldn't mind him as a starter...(but age makes rotating a possibly better option..)
PS. I changed my mind here, I know we still need a C but Tretter not participating with the rest of the OL in practices and only playing on Sundays is a game breaker IMO.....
Greir go get Hicks TODAY !
JMO
