 It's Time to Get AkIEM HICKS | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

It's Time to Get AkIEM HICKS

cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Active Roster
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
3,072
Reaction score
1,985
Just a note, we didn't do so well when Raekwon Davis was out.... ( early season last year )

Hicks can and is a solid starter or great DL to rotate with Davis....Wouldn't mind him as a starter...(but age makes rotating a possibly better option..)

PS. I changed my mind here, I know we still need a C but Tretter not participating with the rest of the OL in practices and only playing on Sundays is a game breaker IMO.....

Greir go get Hicks TODAY !

JMO
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Active Roster
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
3,072
Reaction score
1,985
LegionOfZoom said:
Do we have the cap space, and does he have any tread left?
Click to expand...

Cap is not and issue we got the dough. Think after Ingram we are around 16 mil.

True he isn't like his early days but from what shown last year he has plenty in his tank left especially using him properly. ( Kind of like we used Jason Taylor in his sunset period )
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
8,513
Reaction score
11,964
Location
Allentown, Pa
If its under $4M with incentives, it makes sense. $5M+ is too much.

The issue isn't whether we have the money, the issue is whether that money is better served as a roll over credit next year.

Its a tough call, either way but we have some big contracts on the books now so the best way to stay out in front of the cap is with as much roll over as possible. At the same time, winning a Super Bowl would be a great objective.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
10,830
Reaction score
22,354
Age
69
Location
Miami
I read recently that Hicks wants to sign with a team that has a legitimate chance of making the SB next season because he knows he is coming to the end of his career.

I have no idea if the Dolphins have any interest in signing him but he might not view them as a legitimate SB contender at this time. The only way I could see him signing with the Dolphins is if none of the top tier teams offer him a contract.
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
2,895
Reaction score
3,084
Age
46
cuzinvinny said:
Just a note, we didn't do so well when Raekwon Davis was out.... ( early season last year )

Hicks can and is a solid starter or great DL to rotate with Davis....Wouldn't mind him as a starter...(but age makes rotating a possibly better option..)

PS. I changed my mind here, I know we still need a C but Tretter not participating with the rest of the OL in practices and only playing on Sundays is a game breaker IMO.....

Greir go get Hicks TODAY !

JMO
Click to expand...
I would fully support this, He would be great help against run and help with injury issues when they arise.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom