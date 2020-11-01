It's Tua time and I've never been more excited for a Dolphins game

HCE
I discovered American football when I was 17 years old, back in 1991. Within a year or two, the Dolphins had emerged as my team. So, yeah, I had several years of Dan Marino, including some playoff games. So why am I, as the title suggest, more excited to see Tua's rookie debut than a playoff game with Marino? Because after more than 20 years, we finally have a quarterback that I'm excited to see play. Food tastes better when you're starving, after all, and I guess I never went hungry with Dan in the game. Or maybe I was just too young and fresh to the game to realize how special Marino was. Either way, finally, some good ****ing food.
Now, I was adamant that we pick him 5th in this year's draft. I have little doubt that Tua is a special player, but there is that injury concern. But I just felt very strongly that the right thing to do in that situation was to bet on Tua rather than against him, and if he does end up injured again then so be it. I thought the right thing to do was to be positive rather than draft out of fear or negative projections. It would lead to the better, for lack of a better word, karma. Besides, if we take him, worst case, we "lose" a 5th overall pick. If we don't, worst case, he goes on to success elsewhere, winning Super Bowls for 20 years while we continue our search for a quarterback.
Let me put it this way; I feel more more regret about the Dolphins passing on Drew Brees than I do about them drafting Dion Jordan. I know which of those "misses" I think was more impactful.
Why am I mentioning all this? Maybe because, like a lot of you, I'm going to be really nervous watching Tua take those first hits tomorrow, but whatever happens, I will have no regrets about betting on Tua.
And how can you not love this guy?:
I'm excited. More than I've been for any other Dolphins game. It's the night before Tua and now I have to try to get some sleep before the big day. Let's go!
