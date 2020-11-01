It's Tua time and I've never been more excited for a Dolphins game

I discovered American football when I was 17 years old, back in 1991. Within a year or two, the Dolphins had emerged asteam. So, yeah, I had several years of Dan Marino, including some playoff games. So why am I, as the title suggest, more excited to see Tua's rookie debut than a playoff game with Marino? Because after more than 20 years, we finally have a quarterback that I'm excited to see play. Food tastes better when you're starving, after all, and I guess I never went hungry with Dan in the game. Or maybe I was just too young and fresh to the game to realize how special Marino was. Either way, finally, some good ****ing food.Now, I was adamant that we pick him 5th in this year's draft. I have little doubt that Tua is a special player, but therethat injury concern. But I just felt very strongly that the right thing to do in that situation was to betTua rather thanhim, and if he does end up injured again then so be it. I thought the right thing to do was to be positive rather than draft out of fear or negative projections. It would lead to the better, for lack of a better word, karma. Besides, if we take him, worst case, we "lose" a 5th overall pick. If we don't, worst case, he goes on to success elsewhere, winning Super Bowls for 20 years while we continue our search for a quarterback.Let me put it this way; I feel more more regret about the Dolphins passing on Drew Brees than I do about them drafting Dion Jordan. I know which of those "misses" I think was more impactful.Why am I mentioning all this? Maybe because, like a lot of you, I'm going to be really nervous watching Tua take those first hits tomorrow, but whatever happens, I will have no regrets about betting on Tua.And how can you not love this guy?:I'm excited. More than I've been for any other Dolphins game. It's the night before Tua and now I have to try to get some sleep before the big day. Let's go!